Angewandte Chemie is a weekly peer-reviewed scientific journal that covers all aspects of chemistry. Its impact factor was 12.730 in 2010, the highest value for a chemistry-specific journal that publishes original research. It is a journal of the German Chemical Society and is published by Wiley-VCH. Besides original research in the form of short communications, the journal contains review-type articles (reviews, minireviews, essays, highlights), and a magazine section (news, obituaries, book reviews, conference reports). Colloquially, the journal is simply called "Angewandte". "Angewandte Chemie" is German for "applied chemistry", although this translation no longer accurately describes the scope of the journal.

Publisher
John Wiley & Sons Wiley-VCH
Country
Germany
History
1887-present (in German), 1962–present (in English)
Website
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1521-3773
Impact factor
12.730 (2010)

