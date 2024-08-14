Ruhr University Bochum was founded in 1962 as part of the new university plan in Germany post WWII. Today, Ruhr University Bochum has approximately 34,000 students. The university offers more than 150 study programs, and is noted as one of the contenders for elite universities in academia and research quality. The Faculties of Medicine, Biology and Biotechnology, Engineering, (mechanical, civil, electrical) and Physics and Astronomy are deemed exceptional by most ranking panels.

Address
Pressestelle, Universitatsstr, 150, 44801 Bochum, Gebaude UV 3/368 Germany
Website
http://www.ruhr-uni-bochum.de/index_en.htm
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Bochum

New cobalt complex triggers ferroptosis in cancer cells

In programmed cell death, certain signaling molecules initiate a kind of suicide program to cause cells to die in a controlled manner. This is an essential step to eliminate damaged cells or to control the number of cells ...

Biochemistry

Aug 14, 2024

Maximizing hydrogen peroxide formation during water electrolysis

Due to its high availability, water is considered the most useful starting material for hydrogen production. Ideally, the conversion of water into hydrogen produces a second useful substance: hydrogen peroxide, which is required ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jul 22, 2024

Producing hydrogen and fertilizer at the same time

A research team from the University Alliance Ruhr, Germany, has found a catalyst that can be used to convert ammonia into the energy carrier hydrogen and the fertilizer precursor nitrite. The production of hydrogen and the ...

Analytical Chemistry

Jul 15, 2024

A second chance for a new antibiotic agent

An increasing number of bacteria have become resistant to many commonly used antibiotics. Researchers from Bochum have discovered a fresh opportunity for a potential active molecule whose predecessor was rejected. By studying ...

Biochemistry

May 16, 2024

