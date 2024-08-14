Ruhr University Bochum was founded in 1962 as part of the new university plan in Germany post WWII. Today, Ruhr University Bochum has approximately 34,000 students. The university offers more than 150 study programs, and is noted as one of the contenders for elite universities in academia and research quality. The Faculties of Medicine, Biology and Biotechnology, Engineering, (mechanical, civil, electrical) and Physics and Astronomy are deemed exceptional by most ranking panels.

Address Pressestelle, Universitatsstr, 150, 44801 Bochum, Gebaude UV 3/368 Germany Website http://www.ruhr-uni-bochum.de/index_en.htm Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Bochum

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

