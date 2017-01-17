January 17, 2017

Utility plans vote on New York offshore wind project

A New York utility is set to vote later this month on a plan to construct an offshore wind farm off eastern Long Island.

The Long Island Power Authority says the 90-megawatt, 15-turbine wind farm 30 miles east of Montauk would be the largest offshore wind project built to date.

Plans are also underway for a wind farm that would feature as many as 194 turbines in a 127-square-mile section south of Jones Beach. That proposal still faces .

LIPA spokesman Sid Nathan says the utility plans to award a contract to Deepwater Wind. Terms have not been announced. Deepwater CEO Jeff Grybowski confirmed the utility's Jan. 25 vote.

Deepwater opened the nation's first last month near Rhode Island. That project involves five turbines.

First US offshore wind farm to begin production within days
