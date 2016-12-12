December 12, 2016

Shell-led consortium to build 700MW offshore Dutch wind farm

Dutch Economics Minister Henk Kamp believes by 2020, some 10,000 jobs will have been created by wind farm projects
Dutch Economics Minister Henk Kamp believes by 2020, some 10,000 jobs will have been created by wind farm projects

A Shell-led consortium has won a bid to build a 700 megawatt wind farm off the southern Dutch coastline, the government announced on Monday.

It will create thousands of jobs and power an additional one million homes.

The consortium, which also includes a Japanese-based Mitsubishi subsidiary and several Dutch firms including energy company Eneco, outbid 26 others to build a park—the second out of a total of five—some 22 kilometres (13 miles) off the coast of the southern Zeeland province, a statement said.

The wind farm is part of five planned by the Dutch government by 2023, as it moves away from traditional power sources such as coal-fired and .

"We believe that by 2020, some 10,000 jobs will have been created by these projects," Economics Minister Henk Kamp said in the statement.

The park, which will be built at an estimated cost of 300 million euros ($319 million) is "one of the largest in the world which has to be operational by 2023", the statement said.

"Each wind farm will have a 700 megawatt capacity—enough to supply one million households of electricity," it added.

The Netherlands in 2013 struck a so-called "Energy Accord" between government, business, unions and environmental groups aimed at developing sustainable energy and slashing greenhouse gasses in the Netherlands.

Carefully negotiated between some 40 organisations, the Energy Accord will see the Netherlands produce at least 14 percent of its by sustainable methods by 2020, including through North Sea wind parks containing hundreds of .

There are currently some 2,403 wind turbines in the Netherlands but only 289 are offshore four North Sea parks, according to the Windstats.nl website.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Shell-led consortium to build 700MW offshore Dutch wind farm (2016, December 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-shell-led-consortium-700mw-offshore-dutch.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

UK approves 'world's biggest offshore wind farm' project
52 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (8)