February 23, 2016

Vestas in $1.2B deal to build huge wind power farm in Norway

Danish company Vestas Wind Systems A/S says it has been awarded a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) deal to supply 278 wind turbines for Norwegian power company Statkraft and its partners for a wind power project in central Norway.

Vestas said Tuesday that the turbines will have a combined capacity of over 1,000 megawatts and will be built on six on land around the Trondheim fjord. Statkraft described it as Europe's largest wind power project to date.

The wind farms are estimated to generate 3.4 terawatt hours of power annually once completed and commissioned in 2020.

Statkraft said the coastal area surrounding the Trondheim fjord provides "some of the best conditions for from wind in Europe."

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Vestas in $1.2B deal to build huge wind power farm in Norway (2016, February 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-vestas-12b-huge-power-farm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Norwegian energy groups to build new British wind farm
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Best Point Gamma Source in MCNP simulation?

2 hours ago

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

11 hours ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (74)