July 13, 2016

Conversion efficiency of 18.2 percent achieved using perovskite solar cells

by National Institute for Materials Science

Conversion efficiency of 18.2% achieved using perovskite solar cells
Current-voltage characteristics of perovskite solar cells measured by the Calibration, Standards and Measurement Team at the AIST Research Center for Photovoltaics. The underlined measurement in red represents a conversion efficiency of 18.2% achieved using the newly developed perovskite solar cells. Credit: National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS)

A research group led by Liyuan Han, a leader of the Photovoltaic Materials Group, National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), achieved energy conversion efficiency exceeding 18% using standard size (1 cm2) perovskite solar cells for the first time in the world. This measurement was made by the Calibration, Standards and Measurement Team at the Research Center for Photovoltaics, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)—an internationally recognized independent organization for solar cell evaluation.

In most previous reports on conversion efficiencies of perovskite solar cells, measurements were made using small cells (approx. 0.1 cm2). However, these cells are prone to large measurement errors. In addition, these studies did not disclose methods used to measure conversion efficiencies. To promote reliable research and development of solar cells, it is vital that conversion efficiencies are measured using a standard cell size (1 cm2) and by an independent solar cell evaluation organization. In May 2015, NIMS achieved a conversion of 15% using 1×1 cm cells for the first time in the world. We also proposed a method to produce high-purity, mixed-cation perovskite materials, aiming to further increase .

Building upon these activities, research group successfully developed high-quality crystal particles that constitute a perovskite layer by adjusting the ratio of different cations in the layer and by substituting some of the iodine with bromine. Consequently, they were able to efficiently extract electrons and holes formed by exposure to light, and succeeded in increasing the short-circuit current density to more than 21 mA/cm2. Furthermore, they accurately controlled the thickness of layers in solar cells such as perovskite and electron transport layers and thereby reduced electrical resistance within the solar cells. As a result, we substantially increased the conversion efficiency to 18.2%.

In future studies, research group plan to develop carrier transport materials with enhanced performance and perovskite materials capable of utilizing a wider range of solar wavelengths. They also aim to continue increasing the cell conversion efficiency to exceed the efficiency of polycrystalline silicon solar cells (approx. 20%)—the most common commercially-available solar cells today in terms of amount manufactured—by controlling interfaces in perovskite .

A part of these results was produced by implementing the project "Development of technology to reduce the cost of high-performance and high-reliability solar power generation," funded by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

Provided by National Institute for Materials Science

Citation: Conversion efficiency of 18.2 percent achieved using perovskite solar cells (2016, July 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-conversion-efficiency-percent-perovskite-solar.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

First semi-transparent perovskite modules
35 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Japan Earthquake: nuclear plants Fukushima part 2

1 hour ago

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (0)