November 3, 2015

Semitransparent perovskite solar cells with graphene electrodes

by ResearchSEA

Semitransparent perovskite solar cells with graphene electrodes
Schematic diagram and band structure of a semitransparent perovskite solar cell, and the sheet resistance and UV-Vis transmittance spectra of graphene films. Credit: HK PolyU

A researcher at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (HK PolyU) has developed the first-ever made semitransparent perovskite solar cells with graphene as electrode. With simple processing techniques, solar cells with high power conversion efficiencies can be fabricated at low cost.

Firstly, the conductivity of graphene was dramatically improved by coating a thin of conductive polymer during the lamination process of graphene and perovskite layer. Secondly, multi-layer graphene is used as electrodes to further improve the efficiency of power conversion. The sheet resistance of the electrode could be further reduced while maintaining the high transparency of the electrodes. Lastly, the performance is further optimized by improving the contact between the top graphene electrodes and the hole transport layer on the perovskite films.

Because of the excellent mechanical flexibility of graphene and the convenient preparation of the devices, this invention can be used for the mass production of the semitransparent with printing or roll to roll process.

Special Features and Advantages

  • Semitransparent enables to be used for buildings
  • Transparency can be controlled
  • Can absorb light from both sides
  • High efficiency ~ 12%
  • Easy fabrication and low cost

Applications

Semitransparent solar cell technology can be integrated into the building design, replacing conventional building materials. Such as, facades, shelters, louver, windows and rooftops, etc.

Provided by ResearchSEA

Citation: Semitransparent perovskite solar cells with graphene electrodes (2015, November 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-semitransparent-perovskite-solar-cells-graphene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

PolyU develops novel efficient and low-cost semitransparent perovskite solar cells with graphene electrodes
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)