National Institute for Materials Science (物質・材料研究機構, Busshitsu-zairyō kenkyū kikō) is an Independent Administrative Institution and one of the largest scientific research centers in Japan. The growth and development of today's scientific research center has passed through several phases in a number of locations: 1956 National Research Institute for Metals (NRIM) was established in Meguro, Tokyo, Japan. In 1979, NRIM opened an office in Tsukuba and by 1995, the institute had moved most of its functions to that location. The Meguro campus continues to exist; and it remains a part of the NRIM successor, the National Institute for Materials Science. 1966 National Institute for Research in Inorganic Materials (NIRIM) was established in Toshima, Tokyo, Japan. NIRIM was moved to Tsukuba in 1972, in the very early stages of the Tsukuba Science City. This event was considered as the first transfer of a national research institute in Japan. 2001 An independent administrative institute NIMS was established in Tsukuba by merging NRIM and NIRIM.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed