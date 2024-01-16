January 16, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Domesticating plants impacts their microbiome, study finds

by Gail Preston, University of Oxford

Domesticating plants impacts their microbiome, study finds
Parallel domestication events consistently influence seed bacterial community composition through domesticated plant phenotypes in greenhouse-grown P. vulgaris. Credit: Current Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.12.056

New research led by the University of Oxford indicates that human domestication of crops can alter the communities of microorganisms that are associated with plants. Intriguingly, independent domestication events were found to have similar impacts on the plant microbiome. The results have been published today in Current Biology.

Lead researcher Dr. Riccardo Soldan (Department of Biology, University of Oxford) said, "Our study provides evidence that regardless of where and how domestication took place, domesticated plants have that distinguish them from their wild counterparts.

"This knowledge is important because if we know that a certain domesticated crop species consistently associates with specific microbes, one day we might be able to engineer these communities to deliver positive effects to the ."

As microorganisms can have numerous beneficial effects on host plants, such as enhancing growth, stress tolerance, and drought or disease resistance, these findings could ultimately help inform microbe-based approaches to improve crop yields and food security.

For instance, previous work by the research team suggests that domestication may have reduced the ability of crop plants to recruit microorganisms that enhance .

In the new study, the researchers analyzed the microbial communities associated with two crop species that are known to have been domesticated independently multiple times in Mesoamerica and South America: Phaseolus vulgaris (common bean) and Phaseolus lunatus (lima bean). This meant they had a series of replicates for an event that lasted thousands of years.

Domesticating plants impacts their microbiome, study finds
Conceptual model illustrating how the domestication effect on the plant bacterial community is leveraged through domesticated plant phenotypesIn this study we found evidence of a statistical relationship between plant traits selected during domestication and bacterial community-level changes. Based on the plant traits measured in this study, domesticated plants have lower phenotypic diversity and similar means compared with their wild counterparts; thus, we can expect that differences in bacterial community composition among domesticated plants are weaker than among wild plants. We report three layers of evidence supporting this hypothesis. First, the overall AIC of the generalized linear models fitted to each SV suggested that using a plant trait as explanatory variable is statistically better than using a qualitative explanatory variable (biological status). Second, the Gaussian copula models confirmed the results of the AIC scores, except for P. lunatus where, indeed, phenotypic differences among wild and domesticated plants were weaker than in P. vulgaris. Lastly, the random forest classifier provided evidence of a microbial signature resulting from the domestication process, which is independent of the domestication event. Credit: Current Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.12.056

As the researchers wanted to understand whether any changes in the microbiome were linked to plant traits that were subject to selection by humans during domestication, they focused on microbes associated with seeds.

In seed crops, such as beans, seeds have undergone significant changes during domestication. For example, domesticated bean seeds are significantly larger compared with their wild relatives and have different mineral contents (linked to improved seed quality and cooking properties).

Using statistical and machine learning approaches, the researchers found significant differences in the composition of the microbial communities associated with beans from the wild and domesticated plants.

Furthermore, these changes in microbiome abundance and composition correlated with changes in seed mineral content across multiple domestication events. In particular, reduced calcium concentrations in domesticated P. vulgaris seeds, which may have been selected for as a consequence of selection for improved cooking properties, showed a notable correlation with changes in microbiome composition.

The principal investigator, Professor Gail Preston (Department of Biology, University of Oxford) commented, "Our results provide evidence that the similarities in the microbial communities of independently domesticated plants can be partially explained by the fact that domesticated plants have closely matched plant traits.

"In this case, independent domestication processes selecting for bigger and better seeds in two different regions of the Americas shaped the seed microbiome in similar ways. Understanding the factors that shape microbial communities in wild and domesticated plants could open up exciting opportunities to modify the composition of domesticated crop microbiomes to increase resilience and improve productivity."

In future work, the research team intends to investigate the effect of domestication on other plant traits and on a wider range of . A key question is whether there are beneficial traits present in wild species that act to recruit a diverse and health-promoting microbiome that could be reintroduced into domesticated crops.

More information: Riccardo Soldan et al, Consistent effects of independent domestication events on the plant microbiota, Current Biology (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2023.12.056

Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by University of Oxford

Citation: Domesticating plants impacts their microbiome, study finds (2024, January 16) retrieved 16 January 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-01-domesticating-impacts-microbiome.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Comparison with humans and bonobos suggests wild African elephants may have self-domesticated
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A phosphoric acid question

1 hour ago

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

4 hours ago

Nick Lanes on Sean Carroll's podcast

Jan 15, 2024

Innovative Evolution of the Bamboo-Eating Pandas: A Unique Survival Strategy

Jan 6, 2024

A potent antibiotic for a drug-resistant superbug

Jan 3, 2024

How does one check life signs of an insect?

Jan 2, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)