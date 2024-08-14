The University of Oxford or Oxford University is the oldest English-speaking institution of higher learning world-wide. Oxford University traces its roots to the 12th Century, but traces of it go back to the end of the 11th Century. Oxford University does not have a campus. It is located in the city of Oxford, Oxfordshire, England and is comprised of 38 independent and self-governing colleges and 6 permanent private halls speckled about the Oxford area. Oxford has more than 30,000 undergraduate, graduate and program students. Oxford is the home of the Rhodes Scholar offered to students around the world. Oxford is a member of the Russell Group o British Universities, the Coimbra Group, and other prestigious groups. Oxford University is rated at in the Top 10 of all universities world-wide. Their news sources and research is readily available on-line.

Address University Offices, Wellington Square, Oxford OX1 2JD United Kingdom Website http://www.ox.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Oxford

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

