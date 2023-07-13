July 13, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

80-year-old principles incompletely explain turbulent flows, study shows

by Max Planck Society

A better understanding of turbulence
The wind tunnel at MPI-DS allows to generate very high degrees of turbulence at high pressure to measure different flows. Credit: Max-Planck-Institut für Dynamik und Selbstorganisation

Experiments at the unique wind tunnel of the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization (MPI-DS) in Göttingen show that laws formulated more than 80 years ago and their extensions only incompletely explain turbulent flows.

Stirring a cup of coffee creates a with large and very small vortices. The vortices of different sizes influence each other by transferring energy from a larger vortex to a smaller one, down to the smallest vortex, which dissipates in the liquid due to friction.

This concept was first described by mathematician Andrei Kolmogorov, who established general scaling laws for turbulent flows in 1941. Using these and further refinements, computer simulations for engineered flows, and climate models are still created from empirical data today.

"We found that these scaling laws seem to apply only to strongly idealized flows," reports Christian Küchler, first author of the study. Previously, it had been assumed that they were universally valid. Even before that, measurements in wind tunnels at lower turbulence levels could not confirm the theoretical predictions, but they were usually attributed to the turbulence strength being too low.

"In our unique channel, we can use gases at high pressures and thus achieve extremely high degrees of turbulence," says MPI-DS director Eberhard Bodenschatz, who designed the channel for his research.

By selectively generating turbulence and using an active grid, developed at MPI-DS by co-author Greg Bewley from Cornell University, the researchers were able to show that systematic deviations from Kolmogorov's predictions occur even in the strongest turbulence. This implies that medium-sized eddies in real flows are not completely decoupled from the very large eddies in a system by , as has been suspected since 1941. Moreover, these new results are universal and do not depend on the strength of turbulence in the channel. The study is published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

"Our allows measurements that would otherwise not be possible," says Eberhard Bodenschatz, director at MPI-DS, explaining the special feature of the research facility. "We can better understand how really behave and develop new models on this basis," he continues.

For instance, these experiments can contribute to a better understanding of turbulence in engineered flows or the atmosphere. There, the effect of turbulence is one of the largest uncertainty factors in modern and weather forecasting.

More information: Christian Küchler et al, Universal Velocity Statistics in Decaying Turbulence, Physical Review Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.131.024001

Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by Max Planck Society

Citation: 80-year-old principles incompletely explain turbulent flows, study shows (2023, July 13) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2023-07-year-old-principles-incompletely-turbulent.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

A new approach to controlling the properties of turbulence
52 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)