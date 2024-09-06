Max Planck- Gesselschaft is one of 80 Max Planck Institutes for the study and advancement of science. The Max Planck Society was established in 1948 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany with outreach around the globe. Max Planck was the founder of quantum theory. Today the Max Planck Institutes are respected around the globe for preeminent research which resulted in its associates being awarded 17 Nobel Prizes. Research is divided into two sections; -The Biology and Medicine Section and the Chemistry, Physics and Technology Section with approximately 7 sub-topics areas of research. The Max Planck institutes supports over 4100 scientists, 10,000 doctoral students and scholars. Its annual budget is approximately 1.3 billion Euros. The institutes are formed as not for profit and their influence is appreciated in scientific institutions around the globe.

Address P.O. Box 10 10 62 80084 Munchen Website http://www.mpg.de/english/portal/index.html Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Planck_Society

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

