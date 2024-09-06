Max Planck- Gesselschaft is one of 80 Max Planck Institutes for the study and advancement of science. The Max Planck Society was established in 1948 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany with outreach around the globe. Max Planck was the founder of quantum theory. Today the Max Planck Institutes are respected around the globe for preeminent research which resulted in its associates being awarded 17 Nobel Prizes. Research is divided into two sections; -The Biology and Medicine Section and the Chemistry, Physics and Technology Section with approximately 7 sub-topics areas of research. The Max Planck institutes supports over 4100 scientists, 10,000 doctoral students and scholars. Its annual budget is approximately 1.3 billion Euros. The institutes are formed as not for profit and their influence is appreciated in scientific institutions around the globe.

Did dwarf planet Ceres originate in the asteroid belt?

The dwarf planet Ceres has a diameter of almost 1,000 kilometers and is located in the asteroid belt. In the television series "The Expanse," Ceres gained new fame as the main base of the so-called 'belters': in this series, ...

Planetary Sciences

5 hours ago

New method sheds light on the hidden world of solvation shells

Scientists from the Fritz Haber Institute, Sorbonne University, and Uppsala University have made a discovery that can help to improve our understanding of the behavior of ions in solutions. Their paper, titled "The solvation ...

Analytical Chemistry

Sep 3, 2024

Astronomers compile largest MeerKAT radio source catalog to date

Using MeerKAT data, an international team including astronomers from MPIfR (Bonn, Germany) has compiled the largest catalog of radio sources from any MeerKAT survey to date. With this catalog, they were able to make a measurement ...

Astronomy

Sep 3, 2024

