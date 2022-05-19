May 19, 2022

Researchers reveal multi-scale characteristics of helicity in wall-bounded turbulent flows

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

turbulence
Credit: Piotr Siedlecki/public domain

A research team from the Institute of Mechanics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has revealed the multi-scale characteristics of helicity in wall-bounded turbulent flows.

Helicity is a second-order inviscid invariant in three-dimensional , which plays a key role in the evolution of turbulent systems. The research on the basic theory of helicity is important to improve the performance of the aero-engine, and other key equipment.

In the past few decades, the helicity effect was mainly used to explore the internal mechanism of turbulence, but the statistical properties of helicity in turbulence, especially anisotropic turbulence, were rarely studied.

In this study, the researchers investigated the helicity statistics in turbulent channel flows with streamwise rotation at moderate rotation numbers and Reynolds numbers, including their spatial and scale distributions, anisotropy and cross-scale transfer.

They extended the helical turbulence theory from homogeneous and isotropic to wall-bounded turbulent flows. They found a new peak of helicity within the near-wall regions, which corresponded to an apparent scale separation of helicity distribution.

The results also showed that nonlinear interactions of different scales were strong sufficiently to sustain the broadband helicity spectra. Numerical consequences indicated that helicity cascade in wall-bounded turbulent flows was dominated by the vortex stretching process.

These findings will provide a necessary theoretical basis for more complex research on rotating wall turbulence theory and application technology.

The study was published in Journal of Fluid Mechanics.

Explore further

Environmental helicity may affect the outer-core size of tropical cyclones
More information: Changping Yu et al, Helicity distributions and transfer in turbulent channel flows with streamwise rotation, Journal of Fluid Mechanics (2022). DOI: 10.1017/jfm.2022.250
Journal information: Journal of Fluid Mechanics

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Researchers reveal multi-scale characteristics of helicity in wall-bounded turbulent flows (2022, May 19) retrieved 19 May 2022 from https://phys.org/news/2022-05-reveal-multi-scale-characteristics-helicity-wall-bounded.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crypto currency and solving real world problems

1 hour ago

Wolfram releases the free Wolfram Engine for Developers

1 hour ago

Does pressure affect the thermal breakdown of water?

1 hour ago

Physical meaning of a spacelike geodesic

1 hour ago

How many correct cases of a conjecture do you need so that it can be valid for your proof?

1 hour ago

Normal vector of an embedding surface

1 hour ago

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

Load comments (0)