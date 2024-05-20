The Journal of Fluid Mechanics is a peer-reviewed scientific journal in the field of fluid mechanics. It publishes original work on theoretical, computational, and experimental aspects of the subject. The journal is published by Cambridge University Press and retains a strong association with the University of Cambridge, in particular the Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics (DAMTP). Volumes are published twice a month in a single-column B5 format. The journal was established in 1956 by the late George Batchelor, who remained the editor-in-chief for some forty years. He started out as the sole editor, but later a team of associate editors provided assistance in arranging the review of articles. As of January 2012, there are 2 deputy editors and 20 associate editors.

Publisher Cambridge University Press History 1956–present Website http://journals.cambridge.org/action/displayJournal?jid=FLM Impact factor 2.453 (2010)

