April 25, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

IRIS beamline at BESSY II gets a new nanospectroscopy end station

by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres

IRIS beamline at BESSY II extended with nanomicroscopy
Infrared image of the nucleolus in the nucleus of a fibroblast cell. The scale bar corresponds to 500 nanometers. Credit: HZB

The IRIS infrared beamline at the BESSY II storage ring now offers a fourth option for characterizing materials, cells and even molecules on different length scales. The team has extended the IRIS beamline with an end station for nanospectroscopy and nanoimaging that enables spatial resolutions down to below 30 nanometers. The instrument is also available to external user groups.

The infrared beamline IRIS at the BESSY II is the only infrared beamline in Germany that is also available to external user groups and is therefore in great demand. Dr. Ulrich Schade, in charge of the beamline, and his team continue to develop the instruments to enable unique, state-of-the-art experimental techniques in IR spectroscopy.

As part of a recent major upgrade to the beamline, the team, together with the Institute of Chemistry at Humboldt University Berlin, has built an additional infrared near-field microscope.

"With the nanoscope, we can resolve structures smaller than a thousandth of the diameter of a human hair and thus reach the innermost structures of biological systems, catalysts, polymers and ," says Dr. Alexander Veber, who led this extension.

The new nanospectroscopy end station is based on a scanning optical microscope and enables imaging and spectroscopy with with a of more than 30 nm. To demonstrate the performance of the new end station, Veber analyzed individual cellulose microfibrils and imaged cell structures. All end stations are available to national and international user groups.

Details related to the upgrade are published in the Journal of Synchrotron Radiation.

More information: Alexander Veber et al, Infrared spectroscopy across scales in length and time at BESSY II, Journal of Synchrotron Radiation (2024). DOI: 10.1107/S1600577524002753

Provided by Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres

Citation: IRIS beamline at BESSY II gets a new nanospectroscopy end station (2024, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-iris-beamline-bessy-ii-nanospectroscopy.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Dual-beamline photoelectron momentum microscopy upgrade advances valence orbital analysis
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How to Avoid Breaking Physics With Your “What If” Question

Apr 18, 2024

NASA is seeking a faster, cheaper way to bring Mars samples to Earth

Apr 17, 2024

Could you use the moon to reflect sunlight onto a solar sail?

Apr 14, 2024

Biot Savart law gives us magnetic field strength or magnetic flux density?

Apr 14, 2024

Why charge density of moving dipole is dependent on time?

Apr 5, 2024

I have a question about energy & ignoring friction losses

Apr 3, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)