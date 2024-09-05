The Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres is a union of 15 science, technical, biologic, and medical research centers within Germany. Collectively, the association employs more than 27,200 professionals and offers training for advanced students and investigators. The association divides its interest areas into Energy, Earth and Environment, Health, Key Technologies, Structure of Matter and Transport and Space. The centres are funded more than 2-billion Euros each year with a combination of national, local and private grants.

Address
Ahrstra?e 45 53175 Bonn, Germany
Website
http://www.helmholtz.de/en/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Helmholtz-Gemeinschaft

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Langbeinites show talents as 3D quantum spin liquids

A 3D quantum spin liquid has been discovered in the vicinity of a member of the langbeinite family. The material's specific crystalline structure and the resulting magnetic interactions induce an unusual behavior that can ...

Soft Matter

Aug 23, 2024

0

191

Fisheries research overestimates global fish stocks, say experts

Many fish stocks around the world are either threatened by overfishing or have already collapsed. One of the main reasons for this devastating trend is that policymakers have often ignored the catch limits calculated by scientists, ...

Ecology

Aug 22, 2024

1

29

How climate change is transforming the Wadden Sea

Climate change can produce a range of effects on flat sedimentary coasts. Researchers from the Wadden Sea Station on Sylt have just released a multidisciplinary overview of the far-reaching climate-based changes in the Wadden ...

Ecology

Aug 12, 2024

0

10

