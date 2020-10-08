October 8, 2020

Quality control mechanism closes the protein production 'on-ramps' in cells

by Carnegie Institution for Science

Quality control mechanism closes the protein production 'on-ramps'
An illustration of stalled ribosomes as stalled cars on a freeway. New work shows that factors GIGYF2 and 4EHP prevent translation from being initiated on problematic messenger RNA fragments. This is akin to closing an on-ramp to prevent additional traffic backups after an incident. Credit: Kamena Kostova and Navid Marvi.

Recent work led by Carnegie's Kamena Kostova revealed a new quality control system in the protein production assembly line with possible implications for understanding neurogenerative disease.

The DNA that comprises the chromosomes housed in each cell's nucleus encodes the recipes for how to make proteins, which are responsible for the majority of the physiological actions that sustain life. Individual recipes are transcribed using RNA, which carries this piece of code to a piece of cellular machinery called the ribosome. The ribosome translates the message into —the building blocks of proteins.

But sometimes messages get garbled. The resulting incomplete protein products can be toxic to cells. So how do clean up in the aftermath of a botched translation?

Some quality assurance mechanisms were already known—including systems that degrade the half-finished protein product and the messenger RNA that led to its creation. But Kostova led a team that identified a new tool in the cell's kit for preventing damage when protein assembly goes awry. Their work was published by Molecular Cell.

Using CRISPR-Cas9-based genetic screening, the researchers discovered a separate, and much needed, device by which the cell prevents that particular faulty message from being translated again. They found two factors, called GIGYF2 and 4EHP, which prevent translation from being initiated on problematic messenger RNA fragments.

"Imagine that the protein assembly process is a highway and the ribosomes are cars traveling on it," Kostova explained. "If there's a bad message producing incomplete products, it's like having a stalled car or two on the road, clogging traffic. Think of GIGYF2 and 4EHP as closing the on-ramp, so that there is time to clear everything away and additional cars don't get stalled, exacerbating the problem."

Loss of GIGYF2 has previously been associated with neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental problems. It is possible that these issues are caused by the buildup of defective proteins that occurs without the ability to prevent translation on faulty messenger RNAs.

Explore further

Mechanism discovered how the coronavirus hijacks the cell
More information: Kelsey L. Hickey et al, GIGYF2 and 4EHP Inhibit Translation Initiation of Defective Messenger RNAs to Assist Ribosome-Associated Quality Control, Molecular Cell (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.molcel.2020.07.007
Journal information: Molecular Cell

Provided by Carnegie Institution for Science
Citation: Quality control mechanism closes the protein production 'on-ramps' in cells (2020, October 8) retrieved 8 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-quality-mechanism-protein-production-on-ramps.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

2 hours ago

Perceived Height and actual height

5 hours ago

Non-electrical demagnetiser (demagnetiser)

11 hours ago

Is time real (in a physical sense)?

23 hours ago

Why does a divergent lens create an interference pattern?

23 hours ago

Problems understanding the 2nd law of thermodynamics

Oct 07, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments