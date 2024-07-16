July 16, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Unique characteristics of previously unexplored protein discovered

by University of Freiburg

Unique characteristics of previously unexplored protein discovered
A fixed human cell during mitosis. The DNA is colored blue, the microtubules are purple and the actin is yellow. Credit: Libor Macurek

An international research collaboration has uncovered a new mechanism of the crosstalk between microtubules and actin cytoskeleton during cell division and revealed unique characteristics of the previously unexplored protein FAM110A.

These breakthrough findings significantly enhance the understanding of a critical process that is relevant in the occurrence of developmental disorders and cancer. The study has been published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The crucial role of FAM110A in the proper formation of spindle actin

Precise segregation of the genetic information into is essential in all tissues of our bodies. This process needs to be tightly regulated in space and time to prevent developmental abnormalities. It has been known for decades that chromosomes attach to a bipolar structure called the that is composed of microtubules.

Mitosis is the process by which a cell divides its nucleus and to produce two identical daughter cells, ensuring equal distribution of chromosomes. As it proceeds, the attached chromosomes are pulled along the microtubule railways to the daughter cells.

Until recently, scientists believed that are needed only for the final step of daughter cell separation and the role of in mitosis has long been neglected. In their latest study, the research team now demonstrates that the previously unexplored protein FAM110A has unique properties that enable it to bind actin and microtubules at opposite ends, specifically at the poles of the mitotic spindles.

Microscopic analysis revealed the formation of highly dynamic actin filaments around the spindle poles which precede and guide the growth of spindle microtubules.

In the absence of FAM110A, proper formation of spindle actin was disrupted, leading to severe impairment in chromosomal segregation. Accordingly, the study discloses a crucial molecular link between the two primary cytoskeletal networks during mitosis. This breakthrough paves the way for future investigations into how FAM110A and related proteins found in human cells prevent genome instability and the development of cancer.

More information: Cecilia Aquino-Perez et al, FAM110A promotes mitotic spindle formation by linking microtubules with actin cytoskeleton, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2024). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2321647121

Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Freiburg

Citation: Unique characteristics of previously unexplored protein discovered (2024, July 16) retrieved 16 July 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-07-unique-characteristics-previously-unexplored-protein.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Centromere research yields new insights into the mechanisms of chromosome segregation errors
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New and Interesting Publications Relevant to the Origin of Life

19 hours ago

The Cass Report (UK)

22 hours ago

Medical tape cut off blood flow to fetus?

Jul 12, 2024

Is meat broth really nutritious?

Jul 10, 2024

Havana Syndrome

Jul 10, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jul 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)