May 13, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Centromere research yields new insights into the mechanisms of chromosome segregation errors

by Hubrecht Institute

Research on centromere structure yields new insights into the mechanisms of chromosome segregation errors
Super-resolution microscopy image of a mitotic chromosome (white) with the centromeres of each sister chromatid depicted in orange. Each centromere consists of two distinct chromatin subdomains (arrowheads). Credit: Carlos Sacristan / Hubrecht Institute

Researchers from the Hubrecht Institute's Kops group, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Edinburgh, have made a surprising new discovery in the structure of the centromere, a structure involved in ensuring that chromosomes are segregated properly when a cell divides. Mistakes in chromosome segregation can lead to cell death and cancer development.

The researchers discovered that the centromere consists of two subdomains. This fundamental finding has important implications for the process of chromosome segregation and provides new mechanisms underlying erroneous divisions in cancer cells. The research is published in Cell.

Our bodies consist of trillions of cells, most of which have a limited life span and therefore must reproduce to replace the old ones. This reproduction process is referred to as or mitosis. During mitosis, the parent cell will duplicate its chromosomes in order to pass down the genetic material to the daughter cells. The resulting identical pairs of chromosomes, the , are held together by a structure called the centromere.

The sister chromatids then must be evenly split over the two to ensure that each daughter cell is an exact copy of the parent cell. If errors happen during the segregation, one daughter cell will have too many chromosomes, while the other has too few. This can lead to cell death or cancer development.

The role of the centromere

The centromere is a part of the chromosome that plays a vital role in chromosome segregation during mitosis. The process of dividing the sister chromatids over the cells is guided by the interaction between the centromeres and structures known as spindle microtubules. These spindle microtubules are responsible for pulling the chromatids apart and thus separating the two sister chromatids.

Centromere research yields new insights into the mechanisms of chromosome segregation errors
Graphical abstract. Credit: Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.04.014

Carlos Sacristan Lopez, the first author of this study, explains, "If the attachment of the centromere to the spindle microtubules does not occur properly, it leads to chromosome segregation mistakes, which are frequently observed in cancer."

Understanding the structure of the centromere can contribute to more insights into the function of the centromere and its role in erroneous chromosomal segregation.

A surprising discovery

To investigate the centromere structure, the researchers used a combination of imaging and sequencing techniques. The super-resolution microscopy imaging took place at the Hubrecht Institute, while the group of Bill Earnshaw performed the sequencing. This collaboration led to a surprising new discovery in the centromere structure. Previously believed to consist of a compact structure attaching to multiple spindle microtubules, it was instead revealed that the consists of two subdomains.

Sacristan Lopez explains, "This discovery was very surprising, as subdomains bind microtubules independently of each other. Yet, to form correct attachments, they must remain closely connected. In , however, we often observe that subdomains uncouple, resulting in erroneous attachments and chromosome segregation errors."

This very exciting and fundamental discovery contributes to our understanding of the origin of errors, which are frequently seen in .

More information: Carlos Sacristan et al, Vertebrate centromeres in mitosis are functionally bipartite structures stabilized by cohesin, Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.04.014

Journal information: Cell

Provided by Hubrecht Institute

Citation: Centromere research yields new insights into the mechanisms of chromosome segregation errors (2024, May 13) retrieved 14 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-centromere-yields-insights-mechanisms-chromosome.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Protein CENP-E plays important role during cell division
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it usual for vaccine injection site to hurt again during infection?

7 hours ago

A Brief Biography of Dr Virgina Apgar, creator of the baby APGAR test

May 12, 2024

Who chooses official designations for individual dolphins, such as FB15, F153, F286?

May 9, 2024

The Cass Report (UK)

May 1, 2024

Is 5 milliamps at 240 volts dangerous?

Apr 29, 2024

Major Evolution in Action

Apr 22, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)