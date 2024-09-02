Carnegie Institution for Science (CIW) was founded in 1902. Until 2007 it was known as the Carnegie Institution. The purpose of the institution is to support in the broadest sense scientific inquiry for the good of humanity. Carnegie grants include observatories and the Hale Telescope on Mount Wilson. Carnegie grants to Nobel Laureates Barbara McClintock, Alfred Hershey and Andrew Fire for their work on genetics continues. Carnegie Institution for Science divides its endeavors into the following departments; Embryology, Geophysical lab, Global Ecology, Observatories, Plant Biology and Terrestrial Magnetism. Carnegie publishes news stories, reports and a variety of scientific publications and books. The Carnegie Institution for Science is a private independent research organization that supports scientific research.

Address
1530 P Street NW • Washington, DC 20005, USA
Website
https://carnegiescience.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnegie_Institution_of_Washington

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Q&A: Scientist discusses the MESSENGER mission to Mercury

Twenty years ago, the MESSENGER mission revolutionized our understanding of Mercury. We sat down with project head and former Carnegie Science director Sean Solomon to talk about how the mission came together and the groundbreaking ...

Space Exploration

Sep 2, 2024

0

8

Q&A: Astronomers await a once-in-80-year stellar explosion

We sat down with Carnegie Science Observatories theoretical astrophysicist Tony Prio to talk about T Coronae Borealis, the stellar explosion that occurs once every 80 years and is due to light up in the coming months.

Astronomy

Sep 2, 2024

0

113

Superdeep diamonds provide a window on supercontinent growth

Diamonds contain evidence of the mantle rocks that helped buoy and grow the ancient supercontinent Gondwana from below, according to new research from a team of scientists led by Suzette Timmerman—formerly of the University ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 29, 2023

0

46

Nitrogen runoff strategies complicated by climate change

As climate change progresses, rising temperatures may impact nitrogen runoff from land to lakes and streams more than projected increases in total and extreme precipitation for most of the continental United States, according ...

Environment

Aug 8, 2023

0

49

page 1 from 40