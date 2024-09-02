Carnegie Institution for Science (CIW) was founded in 1902. Until 2007 it was known as the Carnegie Institution. The purpose of the institution is to support in the broadest sense scientific inquiry for the good of humanity. Carnegie grants include observatories and the Hale Telescope on Mount Wilson. Carnegie grants to Nobel Laureates Barbara McClintock, Alfred Hershey and Andrew Fire for their work on genetics continues. Carnegie Institution for Science divides its endeavors into the following departments; Embryology, Geophysical lab, Global Ecology, Observatories, Plant Biology and Terrestrial Magnetism. Carnegie publishes news stories, reports and a variety of scientific publications and books. The Carnegie Institution for Science is a private independent research organization that supports scientific research.

Address 1530 P Street NW • Washington, DC 20005, USA Website https://carnegiescience.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carnegie_Institution_of_Washington

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

