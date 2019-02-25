Study finds green certification improves public opinion of oil and gas development

February 27, 2019 by Emily Cox, Indiana University
shale gas
Derrick and platform of drilling gas wells in Marcellus Shale - Pennsylvania. Credit: Wikipedia/ CC BY-SA 3.0

Researchers at Indiana University's School of Public and Environmental Affairs found that public opinion of oil and gas development could be improved if firms were "green certified," meaning that they pledged to adhere to stricter environmental standards than required.

Creating a "green club" could benefit the environment by triggering pro-green competition between developers, resulting in a race-to-the-top to be seen as the firm most committed to and environmental protection. It might also benefit the oil and gas industry by substantially reducing community opposition to new projects.

From a governmental standpoint, voluntary compliance is likely to reduce opposition from firms as regulatory standards increase over time. An independent green certification process may also serve as a check on oil and practices in states with weak regulation or enforcement of environmental protections.

"In many communities, fracking has been met with strong public opposition. Creating a so-called 'green club' of independently certified oil and gas developers could go a long way toward building public trust while also yielding environmental benefits," said John D. Graham, SPEA dean and a study co-author.

This is the first study examining green certification in the context of shale oil and gas development.

The researchers surveyed 390 Colorado residents about a hypothetical fracking project close to their community. Respondents were substantially more likely to support the project if the developers were found to meet or exceed environmental protection regulations through an independent third-party certification process. The researchers chose to examine public opinion in Colorado because of the state's long history with oil and gas development and state leadership on regulating fracking processes.

The article, "Public opinion toward : The effect of beyond compliance and voluntary third-party certification," was published in Energy Policy.

Explore further: When oil and water mix

More information: Michelle H.W. Lee et al. Public opinion toward hydraulic fracturing: The effect of beyond compliance and voluntary third-party certification, Energy Policy (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2018.12.034

Related Stories

When oil and water mix

July 3, 2018

Hydraulic fracturing of organic-rich shales has become a major industry. The commonly used term for this extraction of hydrocarbons—fracking—is especially intriguing. Not only does it convey the process of breaking apart ...

Support for 'fracking' continues to decline

January 30, 2014

(Phys.org) —A report by experts at The University of Nottingham shows that the public's perception of shale gas is continuing to wane, despite attempts by energy companies to offer 'benefits' to local communities as compensation ...

Recommended for you

Directed evolution builds nanoparticles

February 27, 2019

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry went to three scientists who developed the method that forever changed protein engineering: directed evolution. Mimicking natural evolution, directed evolution guides the synthesis of proteins ...

Sibling rivalries lead to friendly finches

February 27, 2019

A new study has revealed that growing up with lots of siblings – and fighting over food – makes zebra finches more sociable in later life. In contrast, finches with fewer siblings become pickier about who they hang out ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.