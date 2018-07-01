When oil and water mix

July 3, 2018, Geological Society of America

Hydraulic fracturing of organic-rich shales has become a major industry. The commonly used term for this extraction of hydrocarbons—fracking—is especially intriguing. Not only does it convey the process of breaking apart rocks, but the dividing of public opinion. Fracking is simultaneously hyped as a boon to the economy and a disaster to the environment.

The geoscience community lies at ground zero for discussions of . This broad and diverse group of people on the one hand understands commonalities in basic earth science, but on the other hand includes the fascinating juxtaposition of individuals propelling development and extraction, and individuals monitoring and constraining deleterious impacts. As a consequence, an acknowledged problem amongst many in the geosciences has been the lack of balanced discussions on the merits and demerits of fracking.

In their new paper for GSA Today, Daniel J. Soeder and Douglas B. Kent bridge chasms in discussions of fracking by providing a current paper summarizing environmental impacts of shale development. Crucially, the article is open access, adheres to science and policy, and presents a complex problem such that even non-geoscientists can appreciate the issues. The provides an excellent understanding and a proper platform of how various potential impacts of fracking are being addressed.

Explore further: New study examines impacts of fracking on water supplies worldwide

More information: Daniel J. Soeder et al. When oil and water mix: Understanding the environmental impacts of shale development, GSA Today (2018). DOI: 10.1130/GSATG361A.1

Related Stories

Scotland says no to fracking

October 3, 2017

Fracking will be banned in Scotland following a widespread public backlash against onshore drilling, the government said on Tuesday.

The potential impact of hydraulic fracturing on streams

January 31, 2018

Concerns over hydraulic fracturing, an oil and gas extraction method that injects millions of gallons of freshwater and chemicals into shale, have largely focused on potential impacts on water quality. But, as scientists ...

Recommended for you

Using fibre-optic cables to detect earthquakes

July 3, 2018

Fibre-optic cables can be used to detect earthquakes and other ground movements. The data cables can also pick up seismic signals from hammer shots, passing cars or wave movements in the ocean. This is the result of a study ...

Gulf Stream eddies as a source of iron

July 3, 2018

ETH researchers have fortuitously discovered that Gulf Stream eddies are rich in iron, and these eddies transport this essential micronutrient to the iron-poor North Atlantic Gyre. Before this discovery, the typical assumption ...

Scientists propose solution to 'Gaia puzzle'

July 2, 2018

Scientists may have solved a long-standing puzzle over why conditions on Earth have remained stable enough for life to evolve over billions of years. The 'Gaia' hypothesis proposed that living things interacting with inorganic ...

How mangroves help keep the planet cool

July 2, 2018

Coastal scientists have developed a new global framework to more accurately assess how mangroves along different types of coastlines from deltas to lagoons store carbon in their soil. They found that previous studies have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.