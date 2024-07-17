The Geological Society of America (or GSA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of the geosciences. The society was founded in New York in 1888 by Alexander Winchell, John J. Stevenson, Charles H. Hitchcock, John R. Proctor and Edward Orton[1] and has been headquartered at 3300 Penrose Place, Boulder, Colorado, USA, since 1968. As of 2007, the society has over 21,000 members in more than 85 countries. The stated mission of GSA is "to advance the geosciences, to enhance the professional growth of its members, and to promote the geosciences in the service of humankind". Its main activities are sponsoring scientific meetings and publishing scientific literature, particularly the journals Geological Society of America Bulletin (commonly called "GSA Bulletin") and Geology. A more recent publication endeavor is the online-only science journal Geosphere. In February 2009, GSA began publishing Lithosphere. GSA's monthly news and science magazine, GSA Today, is open access online.

New research sheds light on river dynamics and cutoff regimes

How are rivers characterized? Traditional methods rely on plant forms and sedimentological techniques, focusing on deposits. Riccardo Maitan, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Padova, is developing a novel approach based ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 17, 2024

Looking for lithium-bearing pegmatites

The commercial importance of lithium is ever-growing, and its production is globally dominated by lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. These are spectacular rocks featuring impressive ultra-coarse textures, but they ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 20, 2023

New dating of cave art reveals history of Puerto Rican people

In the karstic caves of Puerto Rico, cave art paints the rock walls. Previous research has assigned ages to this art based on the ages of nearby archaeological artifacts within the caves, but these ages are relative and may ...

Archaeology

Oct 17, 2023

The earthworm effect: Unraveling soil weathering dynamics

Earthworms, the hardworking invertebrates that grace the upper layers of soil, have long been considered helpful in our home gardens. Earthworms are prolific munchers, grinding up organic material and sediment grains that ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 17, 2023

Measuring the changing soundscape in Glacier National Park

From the eerie echo of a bugling elk to the gentle swoosh of water lapping against a stony shore, a unique combination of sounds helps distinguish each national park. This acoustic environment, as perceived by humans, is ...

Earth Sciences

Oct 16, 2023

Examining the function of salmon cooling stations

You've heard of the salmon run: upon reaching sexual maturity, wild Atlantic salmon, which are born in freshwater rivers but spend most of their adult life in the ocean, swim upstream all the way back to their birthplace ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 16, 2023

