Energy Policy is established worldwide as the authoritative journal addressing those issues of energy supply, demand and utilization that confront decision makers, managers, consultants, politicians, planners and researchers. Major articles cover a comprehensive range of topics from national energy pricing to energy efficiency potential in the domestic sector; from the politics of US energy policy to the economic evaluation of nuclear power; from the environmental impacts of fossil fuel use to energy demand management in developing countries.

Publisher Elsevier Website http://www.journals.elsevier.com/energy-policy/ Impact factor 2.723 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA