Indiana University or Indiana University-Bloomington (IU) is the flagship of the Indiana university system. IU was established in 1820. Today IU has nearly 39,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional students. Simon Hall was recently constructed to house cell biologists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, geneticists on other specialists for researching a wide range of scientific inquires. IU has an environmental research department and numerous programs for study.

Address Carmichael Center 530 East Kirkwood Avenue, Suite 201 Bloomington, IN 47408-4003 Website http://www.indiana.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indiana_University_(Bloomington)

