Indiana University or Indiana University-Bloomington (IU) is the flagship of the Indiana university system. IU was established in 1820. Today IU has nearly 39,000 undergraduate and graduate students and professional students. Simon Hall was recently constructed to house cell biologists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, geneticists on other specialists for researching a wide range of scientific inquires. IU has an environmental research department and numerous programs for study.

Address
Carmichael Center 530 East Kirkwood Avenue, Suite 201 Bloomington, IN 47408-4003
Website
http://www.indiana.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indiana_University_(Bloomington)

Indiana University

Global meta-analysis quantifies benefits of cover crop use

For years, both scientists and farmers have debated whether the use of cover crops—plants used to cover the ground after harvesting of main crops—have a positive or negative impact on subsequent crop yield. Hundreds of ...

Agriculture

May 7, 2024

Researchers find unusual heat resilience in tree swallows

Tree swallows use behavioral and physiological mechanisms to handle rising temperatures, and their story is an optimistic example of how some species successfully respond to climate change, at least for now.

Plants & Animals

Apr 2, 2024

'Singles in America' study: Daters breaking the ice with AI

Artificial intelligence has permeated nearly every aspect of our daily lives, and dating is no exception. A study by Match in partnership with researchers at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University found that American ...

Social Sciences

Feb 20, 2024

