'Singles in America' study: Daters breaking the ice with AI

Artificial intelligence has permeated nearly every aspect of our daily lives, and dating is no exception. A study by Match in partnership with researchers at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University found that American singles are starting to use chatbots to spruce up their dating profiles.

In its 13th year, Match's "Singles in America" study asked a U.S. demographically representative sample size of more than 5,000 singles between the ages of 18 and 77 their opinions on dating and artificial intelligence, how the economy is affecting their relationships, and more. The study is the nation's largest and most comprehensive annual scientific study of single adults, who encompass more than one-third of the U.S. adult population.

Kinsey Institute Executive Director Justin Garcia and senior research fellow Helen Fisher serve as scientific advisors on the study. The Kinsey Institute, a global leader in research on sexuality, relationships and well-being, has one of the world's largest research collections focused on sex, gender and reproduction.

"Since its inception, the 'Singles in America' study has been at the forefront of identifying major trends and new developments in modern courtship," Garcia said. "Working in tandem with Match on this study allows the Kinsey Institute to contribute its advanced research and promote greater understanding of the complexities of human sexuality and relationships."

According to the study, AI dating is in early stages, with just 6% of all single people and 14% of people who date online saying they have experimented with AI to boost their dating lives.

"A new trend is emerging: Artificial intelligence is helping singles connect more effectively," Fisher said. "And that's most likely just the beginning, because of the men and women who have used AI for online dating, 32% say that AI has helped them get better matches and meet potential partners faster."

According to the study, of those who have used AI for online dating, 43% used it to write their dating app profiles, and 37% used it to help them write a first message.

Though some singles are leaning on AI to make the first move, many still seek authenticity in dating. Nearly 50% of singles said they would draw the line at a potential match using AI to alter their image, and 39% would oppose a potential match using AI in every conversation.

"Singles in America" also found that, for the second year in a row, money was a top stressor for singles, as they remained concerned about their personal finances and inflation. In dating, 73% of singles said they view financial stability as an important trait in a partner.

Gen Z, the youngest of adult singles, shared concern over finances but also felt stress due to their mental health. Among singles ages 18 to 26, 59% said stress caused them to experience a change in their sex drive. However, Gen Z is prioritizing bettering their mental health, with 57% reporting they are interested in or have attended a therapy session in 2023.