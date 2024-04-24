April 24, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Social change may explain decline in genetic diversity of the Y chromosome at the end of the Neolithic period

by CNRS

Social change may explain decline in genetic diversity of the Y chromosome at the end of the Neolithic period
The scientists studied contemporary patrilineal populations. Here, a photo of a Central Asian population. Credit: Heyer Evelyne, Segurel Laure

The emergence in the Neolithic of patrilineal social systems, in which children are affiliated with their father's lineage, may explain a spectacular decline in the genetic diversity of the Y chromosome observed worldwide between 3,000 and 5,000 years ago.

In a study published today in Nature Communications, a team of scientists from the CNRS, MNHN and Université Paris Cité suggest that these patrilineal organizations had a greater impact on the Y chromosome than mortality during conflict.

This conclusion was reached after analyzing 20 years of anthropological field data—from contemporary non-warlike patrilineal groups, particularly from the scientists' own fieldwork carried out in Asia—and modeling various socio-demographic scenarios.

The team compared warrior and non-warrior scenarios and showed that two processes play a major role in : The splitting of clans into several sub-clans and differences in that lead to the expansion of certain lineages to the detriment of others.

This study calls into question the previously proposed theory that violent clashes, supposedly due to competition between different clans, in which many men died, were at the origin of the loss of genetic diversity of the Y chromosome. The results of this study also provide new hypotheses on human social organization in the Neolithic and Bronze Age.

More information: Léa Guyon et al, Patrilineal segmentary systems provide a peaceful explanation for the post-Neolithic Y-chromosome bottleneck, Nature Communications (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-024-47618-5

Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by CNRS

Citation: Social change may explain decline in genetic diversity of the Y chromosome at the end of the Neolithic period (2024, April 24) retrieved 24 April 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-04-social-decline-genetic-diversity-chromosome.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Wars and clan structure may explain a strange biological event 7,000 years ago
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Large eruption at Ruang volcano, Indonesia

Apr 23, 2024

Unlocking the Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Apr 22, 2024

Tidal friction and global warming

Apr 20, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Apr 18, 2024

M 4.8 - Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, US

Apr 6, 2024

Major Earthquakes - 7.4 (7.2) Mag and 6.4 Mag near Hualien, Taiwan

Apr 5, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)