The most endangered fish are the least studied, scientists find
The most threatened reef fish are also the most overlooked by scientists and the general public. That is the startling finding of a team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher.
CNRS is the Centre national de la recherche scientifique, or the French National Center for Scientific Research. It is a publicly funded research organization, under the authority of the French Ministry of Research, and is the largest of several French research organizations with the legal status of Public Scientific and Technological Institution (Etablissement public à caractčre scientifique et technologique, or EPST, in French.) Research at CNRS covers all the major fields of scientific research, and is organized into 9 research institutes.
Subscribe to rss feed
The most threatened reef fish are also the most overlooked by scientists and the general public. That is the startling finding of a team of scientists led by a CNRS researcher.
Plants & Animals
Jul 17, 2024
0
40
When confronted with an antibiotic, toxic substance, or other source of considerable stress, bacteria are able to activate a defense mechanism using cell-to-cell communication to "warn" unaffected bacteria, which can then ...
Cell & Microbiology
Jul 10, 2024
0
60
It is known that people have been bringing alien bird species onto islands for thousands of years, but how this has shaped the diversity of those species has just been brought to light by a study published in the journal ...
Ecology
Jul 2, 2024
0
1
The sea worm Platynereis dumerilii is only a few centimeters long, but has a remarkable ability: In just a few days, it can regenerate entire parts of its body after an injury or amputation. By focusing more specifically ...
Plants & Animals
Jul 2, 2024
0
0
All domestic horses living on the planet today, whether racetrack champions, pony-club companions, or heavy draft giants, find their origins in the western Russian steppes of the third millennium BCE. However, the exact chronology ...
Archaeology
Jun 6, 2024
0
239
Human embryo compaction, an essential step in the first days of an embryo's development, is driven by the contractility of its cells. This is the finding of a team of scientists from CNRS, Institut Curie, Inserm, AP-HP and ...
Cell & Microbiology
May 1, 2024
0
44
The emergence in the Neolithic of patrilineal social systems, in which children are affiliated with their father's lineage, may explain a spectacular decline in the genetic diversity of the Y chromosome observed worldwide ...
Archaeology
Apr 24, 2024
0
44
An international research team led by scientists from the CNRS has discovered that the magnetic nanobubbles known as skyrmions can be moved by electrical currents, attaining record speeds up to 900 m/s.
Condensed Matter
Apr 18, 2024
0
1102
Functional eyes are not required for a working circadian clock in zebrafish, as a research team including CNRS scientists has now shown. The work is published in the journal PLOS Genetics.
Plants & Animals
Mar 7, 2024
0
1
How do planetary systems such as the solar system form? To find out, CNRS scientists taking part in an international research team studied a stellar nursery, the Orion Nebula, using the James Webb Space Telescope. By observing ...
Planetary Sciences
Feb 29, 2024
0
120