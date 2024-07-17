CNRS is the Centre national de la recherche scientifique, or the French National Center for Scientific Research. It is a publicly funded research organization, under the authority of the French Ministry of Research, and is the largest of several French research organizations with the legal status of Public Scientific and Technological Institution (Etablissement public à caractčre scientifique et technologique, or EPST, in French.) Research at CNRS covers all the major fields of scientific research, and is organized into 9 research institutes.

