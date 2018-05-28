Wars and clan structure may explain a strange biological event 7,000 years ago

May 29, 2018, Stanford University
Y chromosome

Starting about 7,000 years ago, something weird seems to have happened to men: Over the next two millennia, recent studies suggest, their genetic diversity —specifically, the diversity of their Y chromosomes—collapsed. So extreme was that collapse that it was as if there was only one man left to mate for every 17 women.

Anthropologists and biologists were perplexed, but Stanford researchers now believe they've found a simple—if revealing—explanation. The collapse, they argue, was the result of generations of war between patrilineal clans, whose membership is determined by male ancestors.

The outlines of that idea came to Tian Chen Zeng, a Stanford undergraduate in sociology, after spending hours reading blog posts that speculated—unconvincingly, Zeng thought—on the origins of the "Neolithic Y-chromosome bottleneck," as the event is known. He soon shared his ideas with his high school classmate Alan Aw, also a Stanford undergraduate in mathematical and computational science.

"He was really waxing lyrical about it," Aw said, so the pair took their idea to Marcus Feldman, a professor of biology in Stanford's School of Humanities and Sciences. Zeng, Aw and Feldman published their results May 25 in Nature Communications.

A cultural culprit

It's not unprecedented for human to take a nosedive once in a while, but the Y-chromosome bottleneck, which was inferred from genetic patterns in modern humans, was an odd one. First, it was observed only in men—more precisely, it was detected only through genes on the Y chromosome, which fathers pass to their sons. Second, the bottleneck is much more recent than other biologically similar events, hinting that its origins might have something to do with changing social structures.

Certainly, the researchers point out, were changing. After the onset of farming and herding around 12,000 years ago, societies grew increasingly organized around extended kinship groups, many of them patrilineal clans—a cultural fact with potentially significant biological consequences. The key is how clan members are related to each other. While women may have married into a clan, men in such clans are all related through male ancestors and therefore tend to have the same Y chromosomes. From the point of view of those chromosomes at least, it's almost as if everyone in a clan has the same father.

That only applies within one clan, however, and there could still be considerable variation between clans. To explain why even between-clan variation might have declined during the bottleneck, the researchers hypothesized that wars, if they repeatedly wiped out entire clans over time, would also wipe out a good many male lineages and their unique Y chromosomes in the process.

Computing clans

To test their ideas, the researchers turned to mathematical models and computer simulations in which men fought—and died—for the resources their clans needed to survive. As the team expected, wars between patrilineal clans drastically reduced Y chromosome diversity over time, while conflict between non-patrilineal clans—groups where both men and women could move between clans—did not.

Zeng, Aw and Feldman's model also accounted for the observation that among the male lineages that survived the Y-chromosome bottleneck, a few lineages underwent dramatic expansions, consistent with the patrilineal clan model, but not others.

Now the researchers are looking at applying the framework in other areas—anywhere "historical and geographical patterns of cultural interactions could explain the patterns you see in genetics," said Feldman, who is also the Burnet C. and Mildred Finley Wohlford Professor.

Feldman said the work was a unusual example of undergraduates driving research that was broad both in terms of the academic disciplines spanned—in this case, sociology, mathematics and biology—and in terms of its potential implications for understanding the role of culture in shaping human evolution. And, he said, "Working with these talented guys is a lot of fun."

More information: Tian Chen Zeng et al, Cultural hitchhiking and competition between patrilineal kin groups explain the post-Neolithic Y-chromosome bottleneck, Nature Communications (2018). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-018-04375-6

moranity
1 / 5 (3) 2 hours ago
Another possibility is that only the best male specimen was allowed to mate with the women in a totally woman controlled society, this would fit the same set of facts and matralinial inheritance of property and title is very common in earlier societies.
Bart_A
1 / 5 (2) 2 hours ago
It goes back to the age of polygamy, when some men had many wives, and all the others were left out.

Thankfully, almost everywhere to where Christianity has spread to in the last couple thousand years, polygamy has been nearly wiped out.
eachus
not rated yet 2 hours ago
There is another possibility as well. Assume that the male to female ratio was biased in favor of women. This way a tribe or really small clade of people where less than two children per female grow to maturity can survive and grow. Now the Ice Age ends, agriculture is invented, and every tribe has plenty of food. Now comes the Younger Dryas. Oops! Survival until the next time of plenty depends on your supply of warriors. This favors males who have a genetic makeup that favors male children. In the time of plenty, these tribes survived by marrying in women. Now with food scarce and being fought over (or the territory same thing) these tribes dominate.

We end up with the current birthrate, which favors but a shortage of patriarchs due to all those tribes that got wiped out.

Why is this at all likely? We have historical tales of Kings and Emperors who had trouble having male offspring. So this change may have still been working its way through the population.
rrwillsj
2.3 / 5 (3) 2 hours ago
So? Where are the mass graves & battlefield remnants from 7,000 years ago? Global warfare on a scale that encompassed every populated land? Oh really? I bet in their idle moments the researcher's sketch adorably cute uniforms for their fantasy league of cthonic warfare.

How was this arranged scheduled transported & conducted on a global basis?

Wasn't this rime period during the advances in neolithic technology? If there is fossil evidence, confirmed & verified? I'm betting that the improving weaponry gave a temporary advantage to whoever was smart enough to take advantage.

Now you got that pesky, petty detail of proving it. Globally.

We actually see a better example of these imagined conans running amuck today.
When the US Constitution added te Bill of Rights, with the 2nd Amendment. Most weapons were made of crap potmetal. Using piss-poor quality gunpowder. It's a race between the DuPonts and Nobel, who is more responsible for making possible so many deaths.
TheGhostofOtto1923
5 / 5 (1) 1 hour ago
uh where are all the 7000yo mass graves?
Well heres one willis after only 2 mins of looking

"Mass grave reveals prehistoric warfare in ancient European farming community
Shattered skulls and shin bones of 7000-year-old skeletons may point to torture and mutilation not previously observed in early Neolithic Linear Pottery culture"

-Hey did you know that it is widely believed that 10% of asians can trace their lineage directly back to genghis khan? Hows that for drastically reduced Y chromosome diversity? Conquest has its benefits-

