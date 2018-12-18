Building a sustainable future, one brick at a time

December 20, 2018, King's College London
Building a sustainable future, one brick at a time
An international team of scientists, led by King's College London, have developed a thermogalvanic brick that generates electricity as long as the two faces of the brick are at different temperatures. Credit: King's College London

This is due to balanced 'electrochemical' reduction and oxidation processes occurring inside the brick at the two faces. As long as electrodes at these faces are at different temperatures, the electrochemical reactions occur and electricity is generated. The compounds inside are not consumed, do not run out and can never be overcharged. As long as there is a temperature difference there can be electricity. For example, if a house or shelter's outside wall is sunny and hot, but the interior shaded and cool, electricity can be produced by the wall.

Access to in buildings is a continuing world challenge, especially in undeveloped countries or refugee camps. Here, electricity is simply unavailable or unreliable. Light at is known to significantly enhance productivity and education, by allowing life and study to continue outside the limits set by the rising and setting of the sun. Many such as mobile phones are also significantly enabling.

By using gelled water inside the brick, and adding a 3-D printed interior based upon a Schwarz D minimum surface structure, the thermogalvanic bricks are stronger than household bricks. They allow the electrochemistry to occur and also serve to improve insulation.

The team—including scientists from Arizona State University and UNSW Sydney, as part of a PLuS Alliance partnership—believe that this new device could help provide access to affordable and , independent of an electrical grid. Four , including two King's Chemistry students, helped implement the key experiments to prove these devices could work. The team has now filed a provisional patent for the bricks.

Leigh Aldous, Senior Lecturer from the Department of Chemistry at King's said: "The idea is that these bricks could be 3-D printed from recycled plastic, and be used to quickly and easily make something like a refugee shelter. By the simple act of keeping the occupants warmer or cooler than their surroundings, electricity will be produced, enough to provide some night time lighting, and recharge a mobile phone.

"Crucially, they do not require maintenance, recharging or refilling. Unlike batteries, they store no energy themselves, which also removes risk of fire and transport restrictions."

Conor Beale, a 2nd year undergraduate Chemistry student at King's who worked on the project said: "What is so interesting is that we can take something so common and never thought about, such as in houses, and use it to create electricity. For a family living in a developing country, this could have a substantial impact."

Explore further: Device that integrates solar cell and battery could store electricity outside the grid

Related Stories

Smart bricks will transform how buildings work

July 28, 2016

Smart bricks capable of recycling wastewater and generating electricity from sunlight are being developed by a team of scientists from the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol). The bricks will be able to fit together ...

Showing the 3D-printed brick way to cool a room

February 4, 2015

How about cooling a room with a 3D-printed ceramic "Cool Brick" using only water? This is an example of how 3D printing technology can take advantage of a known approach called evaporative cooling, which, long before refrigeration ...

Recommended for you

Understanding dynamic stall at high speeds

December 18, 2018

When a bird in flight lands, it performs a rapid pitch-up maneuver during the perching process to keep from overshooting the branch or telephone wire. In aerodynamics, that action produces a complex phenomenon known as dynamic ...

Pushing lithium ion batteries to the next performance level

December 13, 2018

Conventional lithium ion batteries, such as those widely used in smartphones and notebooks, have reached performance limits. Materials chemist Freddy Kleitz from the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Vienna and international ...

Uber filed paperwork for IPO: report

December 8, 2018

Ride-share company Uber quietly filed paperwork this week for its initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported late Friday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.