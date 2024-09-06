King's College London was established in 1829 and is a co-founded constituent college of the University of London. Today, King's College London has more than 19,700 undergraduate and postgraduate students. It is home to five research councils, trains physicians, dentists and conducts complex medical and health related research. King's College London is also known for its academic and research in Physical Science and Engineering, Institute of Psychiatry and Social Services.

Address 4.14, James Clerk Maxwell Building, Waterloo Campus, 57 Waterloo Road, London SE1 8WA, UK Website http://www.kcl.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King's_College_London

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed