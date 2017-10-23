Transparent solar technology represents 'wave of the future'

October 23, 2017
Transparent solar technology represents 'wave of the future'
See-through solar-harvesting applications, such as this module pioneered at Michigan State University, could potentially produce 40 percent of U.S. electricity demand. Credit: Michigan State University

See-through solar materials that can be applied to windows represent a massive source of untapped energy and could harvest as much power as bigger, bulkier rooftop solar units, scientists report today in Nature Energy.

Led by engineering researchers at Michigan State University, the authors argue that widespread use of such highly transparent solar applications, together with the rooftop units, could nearly meet U.S. demand and drastically reduce the use of .

"Highly represent the wave of the future for new solar applications," said Richard Lunt, the Johansen Crosby Endowed Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science at MSU. "We analyzed their potential and show that by harvesting only invisible light, these devices can provide a similar electricity-generation potential as rooftop solar while providing additional functionality to enhance the efficiency of buildings, automobiles and mobile electronics."

Lunt and colleagues at MSU pioneered the development of a transparent luminescent solar concentrator that when placed on a window creates solar energy without disrupting the view. The thin, plastic-like material can be used on buildings, car windows, cell phones or other devices with a clear surface.

The solar-harvesting system uses organic molecules developed by Lunt and his team to absorb invisible wavelengths of sunlight. The researchers can "tune" these materials to pick up just the ultraviolet and the near-infrared wavelengths that then convert this energy into electricity.

Moving global energy consumption away from fossil fuels will require such innovative and cost-effective renewable energy technologies. Only about 1.5 percent of electricity demand in the United States and globally is produced by solar power.

But in terms of overall electricity potential, the authors note that there is an estimated 5 billion to 7 billion square meters of glass surface in the United States. And with that much glass to cover, transparent solar technologies have the potential of supplying some 40 percent of energy demand in the U.S. - about the same potential as rooftop solar units. "The complimentary deployment of both technologies," Lunt said, "could get us close to 100 percent of our demand if we also improve energy storage."

Lunt said highly transparent solar applications are recording efficiencies above 5 percent, while traditional solar panels typically are about 15 percent to 18 percent efficient. Although transparent solar technologies will never be more efficient at converting solar energy to electricity than their opaque counterparts, they can get close and offer the potential to be applied to a lot more additional surface area, he said.

Right now, transparent solar technologies are only at about a third of their realistic overall potential, Lunt added.

"That is what we are working towards," he said. "Traditional solar applications have been actively researched for over five decades, yet we have only been working on these highly transparent solar cells for about five years. Ultimately, this technology offers a promising route to inexpensive, widespread solar adoption on small and large surfaces that were previously inaccessible."

Explore further: New type of solar concentrator doesn't block the view

More information: Christopher J. Traverse et al. Emergence of highly transparent photovoltaics for distributed applications, Nature Energy (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41560-017-0016-9

Related Stories

New type of solar concentrator doesn't block the view

August 19, 2014

(Phys.org) —A team of researchers at Michigan State University has developed a new type of solar concentrator that when placed over a window creates solar energy while allowing people to actually see through the window.

Semi-transparent perovskite solar cells for solar windows

May 22, 2017

Scientists are exploring ways to develop transparent or semi-transparent solar cells as a substitute for glass walls in modern buildings with the aim of harnessing solar energy. But this has proven challenging, because transparency ...

A 'clear path' to solar power

November 10, 2015

Solar cells integrated into new construction, particularly skyscrapers, are an enticing energy option. However, this effort can be hampered by the cost and architectural considerations sometimes needed to mount traditional ...

Glasses generate power with flexible organic solar cells

August 3, 2017

Organic solar cells are flexible, transparent and lightweight, and can be manufactured in arbitrary shapes or colors. Thus, they are suitable for a variety of applications that cannot be realized with conventional silicon ...

Recommended for you

Scientists write 'traps' for light with tiny ink droplets

October 23, 2017

A microscopic 'pen' that is able to write structures small enough to trap and harness light using a commercially available printing technique could be used for sensing, biotechnology, lasers, and studying the interaction ...

When words, structured data are placed on single canvas

October 22, 2017

If "ugh" is your favorite word to describe entering, amending and correcting data on the rows and columns on spreadsheets you are not alone. Coda, a new name in the document business, feels it's time for a change. This is ...

Enhancing solar power with diatoms

October 20, 2017

Diatoms, a kind of algae that reproduces prodigiously, have been called "the jewels of the sea" for their ability to manipulate light. Now, researchers hope to harness that property to boost solar technology.

6 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

PTTG
4 / 5 (3) 11 hours ago
The problem with all sorts of convenience solar variants -- from transparent solar to solar "freakin'" roadways -- is that they aren't solving a problem. Land is really cheap, especially in flat, barren places with lots of sun.

Now, if someone announced a super-cheap surface material that rejects dust, or a way to make pumped hydro energy storage 10% cheaper per kWh, now you're talking. The diatom stuff was fascinating, because what's better than using a naturally-occurring nanomaterial to enhance sunlight collection?
carbon_unit
5 / 5 (2) 8 hours ago
There's plenty of space available in urban areas too. Consider factory/mega store/mall rooftops and parking lots. (Unlike 'reakin' oops, 'freakin' roadways, you mount the cells above the parking.) Yeah there's extra cost for that, but it provides covered parking and the power is generated near the point of use. I think the ultimate answer is all of the above. Large arrays outside urban areas as well as more localized, widly distributed arrays, which would be good to have when natural disaster strike. And yes, the south side of buildings could be a good source of power. Might change architecture to bring back more glass walls and skylights. "Tinted" versions would just harvest some visible light too. All this is really waiting for a Good Battery for grid storage or local storage.
DirtySquirties
not rated yet 5 hours ago
Not related to the article, but what the heck is it about the solar roadway thing that flips people out so much? There are a billion other dumb projects in the world, but for some reason you guys throw an outright hissy fit over it whenever it's brought up. Sheesh...
carbon_unit
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Because it was (is?) such a freakin' scam and, sadly, so many bought in to it.
inorg_lsc
not rated yet 4 hours ago
Some groups are already beginning to ride this new wave in practical applications: https://www.youtu..._qG21R08
Caliban
5 / 5 (1) 2 hours ago
The problem with all sorts of convenience solar variants -- from transparent solar ...


It's not a problem --especially with new construction, but even as a retrofit/upgrade, it is a way to install extra capacity at --just as carbon unit says-- the point of use, without having to deal with considerations of appropriate placement.

Also, cheapness and ease of installation are huge factors in terms of adoption of new technology, and, in this case, don't require vast amounts of venture capital or public investment to achieve the same scale of result.

This is not to say that there wouldn't be any place for grid-scale solar farms. Those, combined with large-scale storage would be the answer in terms of back up supply, if nothing else.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.