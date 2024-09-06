Michigan State University (MSU) was established in 1855 and is located in East Lansing, Michigan. The student body exceeds 40,000 students and includes undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. MSU's work in technology, science and engineering is ranked high in the USA. MSU's graduate school in nuclear physics was recently named the 2nd highest school of its kind in the U.S. MSU is consistently rated in the Top 100 of public universities and is particularly noted for its high retention rate for undergraduate students.

Address
403 Olds Hall • East Lansing, Michigan 48824-1047
Website
http://msu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michigan_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Michigan State University

Ask the experts: 'Childless cat ladies'—how many are there?

U.S. vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance recently made headlines after previous remarks he made in 2021 resurfaced in which he said that the U.S. was being run by Democrats, corporate oligarchs and a "bunch of childless ...

Social Sciences

Sep 6, 2024

1

14

Fungi adapt cell walls to evade antifungal drugs

Every year, life-threatening invasive fungal infections afflict more than 2 million individuals globally. Mortality rates for these infections are high, even when patients receive treatment.

Molecular & Computational biology

Aug 7, 2024

0

31

