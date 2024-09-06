Michigan State University (MSU) was established in 1855 and is located in East Lansing, Michigan. The student body exceeds 40,000 students and includes undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. MSU's work in technology, science and engineering is ranked high in the USA. MSU's graduate school in nuclear physics was recently named the 2nd highest school of its kind in the U.S. MSU is consistently rated in the Top 100 of public universities and is particularly noted for its high retention rate for undergraduate students.

Address 403 Olds Hall • East Lansing, Michigan 48824-1047 Website http://msu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michigan_State_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

