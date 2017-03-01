Team develops sustainable, high energy density battery

March 2, 2017
Team develops sustainable, high energy density battery
Gautam Yadav with the low cost, rechargeable high energy density battery developed at CCNY's Grove School of Engineering.

Researchers at The City College of New York-based CUNY Energy Institute announce the development of a novel low cost, rechargeable, high energy density battery that makes the widespread use of solar and wind power possible in the future. It is based on manganese dioxide (MnO2), an abundant, safe and non-toxic material.

In a paper in the journal Nature Communications, the scientists report that the uniqueness of the battery is that it is able to achieve both high cycle life and high areal capacity. Achieving high areal capacity is critical for packing a lot of together into a battery case. In essence a high areal capacity is required to build a real, practical battery, as opposed to a small toy battery.

Past researchers have achieved either high cycle life or high areal capacity, but never both together, the team notes.

The innovation that makes this possible is intercalating copper (Cu) into bismuth-modified δ-MnO2, which is called birnessite. The latter was discovered by Ford Motor Company in the 1980s, but it was never known how to use it at high areal capacity. This was later discovered at the CUNY Energy Institute by a team led by Sanjoy Banerjee, Distinguished Professor and director of the Institute.

The battery is intended for use at the scale of the power grid. This would make widespread use of solar and possible.

Explore further: Cathode material with high energy density for all-solid lithium-ion batteries

Related Stories

Making sodium-ion batteries that last

February 15, 2017

Lithium-ion batteries have become essential in everyday technology. But these power sources can explode under certain circumstances and are not ideal for grid-scale energy storage. Sodium-ion batteries are potentially a safer ...

Looking for the next leap in rechargeable batteries

February 18, 2017

USC researchers may have just found a solution for one of the biggest stumbling blocks to the next wave of rechargeable batteries—small enough for cellphones and powerful enough for cars.

Recommended for you

Gas mileage up a gallon since early '90s

March 2, 2017

Despite advancements in fuel-saving technologies over the last 25 years, on-road fuel economy for all vehicles is up only one mile per gallon during that time.

Cars racing to become 'mobile phones on wheels'

March 1, 2017

The car of the future will let you pay for petrol or parking directly from your vehicle and receive traffic alerts and restaurant recommendations from your onboard digital assistant.

Toyota adds most fuel-efficient Prius

March 1, 2017

For 2017, Toyota has added its most fuel-efficient Prius ever: a plug-in gasoline-electric hybrid called Prius Prime that can travel up to 640 miles on a full electric charge and a single tank of fuel.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.