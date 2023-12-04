The City College of the City University of New York (known more commonly as the City College of New York or simply City College, CCNY) is a senior college of the City University of New York (CUNY), in New York City. It is also the oldest of the City University's twenty-three institutions of higher learning. City College's thirty-five acre Manhattan campus along Convent Avenue from 130th Street to 141st Street is on a hill overlooking Harlem; its neo-Gothic campus was mostly designed by George Browne Post, and many of its buildings are landmarks. CCNY was the first free public institution of higher education in the United States and also for many years has been considered the flagship campus of the CUNY public university system.

160 Convent Avenue, New York City, New York, United States of America 10031
http://www1.ccny.cuny.edu/
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_College_of_New_York

City College of New York

Scientists trap light inside a magnet

A new study led by Vinod M. Menon and his group at the City College of New York shows that trapping light inside magnetic materials may dramatically enhance their intrinsic properties. Strong optical responses of magnets ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 16, 2023

Study breaks down science of sports betting

It's a dilemma that many a regular bettor probably faces often—deciding when to place a sports bet. In a study entitled, "A statistical theory of optimal decision-making in sports betting," Jacek Dmochowski, Associate Professor ...

Mathematics

Jun 29, 2023

Research team creates new magnetic quasiparticle

From The City College of New York's Center for Discovery and Innovation and the Physics Department comes news of a new type of magnetic quasiparticle created by coupling light to a stack of ultrathin two-dimensional magnets. ...

Nanophysics

Sep 19, 2022

Team scripts breakthrough quantum algorithm

City College of New York physicist Pouyan Ghaemi and his research team are claiming significant progress in using quantum computers to study and predict how the state of a large number of interacting quantum particles evolves ...

Quantum Physics

Jul 27, 2022

Team creates first ever VX neurotoxin detector

City College of New York associate professor of physics Ronald Koder and his team at the Koder Lab are advancing the field of molecular detection by developing the first proteins that can detect a deadly nerve agent called ...

Biochemistry

Jul 6, 2022

Towards straintronics: Guiding excitons in 2D materials

From a team of City College of New York physicists and their collaborators in Japan and Germany comes another advancement in the study of excitons—electrically neutral quasiparticles that exist in insulators, semi-conductors ...

Nanophysics

Nov 1, 2021

Researchers announce photon-phonon breakthrough

New research by a City College of New York team has uncovered a novel way to combine two different states of matter. For one of the first times, topological photons—light—has been combined with lattice vibrations, also ...

Optics & Photonics

Oct 8, 2021

Team makes single photon switch advance

The ability to turn on and off a physical process with just one photon is a fundamental building block for quantum photonic technologies. Realizing this in a chip-scale architecture is important for scalability, which amplifies ...

Quantum Physics

Apr 28, 2021

