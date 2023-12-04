The City College of the City University of New York (known more commonly as the City College of New York or simply City College, CCNY) is a senior college of the City University of New York (CUNY), in New York City. It is also the oldest of the City University's twenty-three institutions of higher learning. City College's thirty-five acre Manhattan campus along Convent Avenue from 130th Street to 141st Street is on a hill overlooking Harlem; its neo-Gothic campus was mostly designed by George Browne Post, and many of its buildings are landmarks. CCNY was the first free public institution of higher education in the United States and also for many years has been considered the flagship campus of the CUNY public university system.

Address 160 Convent Avenue, New York City, New York, United States of America 10031 Website http://www1.ccny.cuny.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/City_College_of_New_York

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

