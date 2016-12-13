December 13, 2016

New anode material set to boost lithium-ion battery capacity

by Joo Hyeon Heo, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

New anode material set to boost lithium-ion battery capacity
Cross-sectional schematic view showing the detailed structural characteristics of a SGC hybrid particle. Credit: UNIST

A new approach developed by a team of researchers, led by Prof. Jaephil Cho (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering) could hold the key to greatly improving the performance of commercial lithium-ion batteries.

Prof. Cho and his research team have developed a new type that would be used in place of a conventional graphite anode, which they claim will lead to lighter and longer-lasting batteries for everything from personal devices to electric vehicles.

In the study, the research team has demonstrated the feasibility of a next-generation hybrid anode using silicon-nanolayer-embedded graphite/carbon. They report that this architecture allows compatibility between silicon and natural graphite and addresses the issues of severe side reactions caused by structural failure of crumbled graphite dust and uncombined residue of silicon particles by conventional mechanical milling.

This newly-developed material has been manifactured with increase in graphite content in composite by 45%. The research team has also developed new equipment, which is capable of producing 300kg in 6 hours per batch using a small amount of silane gas (SiH4). Such simple procedure is highly esteemed, as it ensures competitive price.

They report that the silicon/ composite is mass-producible and it has superior battery performances with industrial electrode density, high areal capacity, and low amounts of binder. The findings of the research have been published in the August issue of the prestigious energy journal Nature Energy.

More information: Minseong Ko, Sujong Chae, Jiyoung Ma, Namhyung Kim, Hyun-Wook Lee, Yi Cui, and Jaephil Cho, "Scalable synthesis of silicon-nanolayer-embedded graphite for high-energy lithium-ion batteries." Nature Eonergy, (2016). DOI: 10.1038/nenergy.2016.113

Journal information: Nature Energy

Provided by Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology

Citation: New anode material set to boost lithium-ion battery capacity (2016, December 13) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-12-anode-material-boost-lithium-ion-battery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Next generation anode to improve lithium-ion batteries
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (1)