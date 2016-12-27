A 'small data' approach to energy saving for industry

December 28, 2016 by Rebecca Parsons

With his eyes gazing at the countryside in County Meath, a dozen miles north-west of Dublin, Vincent Murray, project technical leader at IES, is fully immersed in industrial environments. He is one of the developers of the company's simulation tool for energy saving in factories, now being deployed across three demo sites in the textile, food and foundry sectors, supported by the REEMAIN project.

The key aspect is to consider the production environment holistically, looking at four fundamental components: the building shell, the services running in the building, the manufacturing process and the allied services. "This is something that hasn't been done before, at least not with the level of integration we propose. What we wanted to do is to get the whole picture. You can only make informed decisions on what to change if you get the whole picture", says Murray.

The tool applies a simulation approach to manufacturing where both the building elements and all production systems can be modelled. It enables a factory as a whole to be analysed in one place, while identifying the areas to be optimised and the renewables to be included. "We're talking about integrating all the different components of a factory, with a high degree of flexibility to accommodate the specific requirements of different industrial environments", Murray adds.

One of the obstacles the company has managed to overcome is access to data. "The main characteristic with our tool is that you can actually get started on the basis of just one utility bill. We wanted to build a system that would work even with limited information input, which is why it's called Rough Cut data modelling. It sounds simpler than it is".

At a time when "big data" seems to be the main paradigm, IES offers an almost antithetical approach based on "small data" to kick-start the analytical process.

One of the common problems with industry is that every factory is different and may need a radically different approach. "If a tool existed to help site managers optimise , that would definitely be a great step forward", confirms Mauro Sampellegrini, Innovation manager at the Bergamo branch of Confindustria, Italy's industry association.

"We are the second European province by industrial density, with sectors as diverse as paper, textiles, wood, metal, rubber and more. And we're a country where energy is expensive. Many of our companies have been very creative in finding their own path to energy efficiency, but we haven't yet seen a solution that would be sufficiently replicable across different plants", he adds.

And that's where the described might meet demand. "First, we help users start the Rough Cut approach, obtaining an hourly profile of energy consumption", Murray explains, "From there, a site manager can add information to refine the schedules, until we reach a level where a 'factory gate' analysis can be undertaken. Factory gate analysis is an initial level where web based analytics can help identify opportunities and focus the more in-depth analysis which can follow."

The project's next challenge is to take the solution to the market. "We need to dive into the real market to see how the manufacturing world will react to it. Site managers may not be ready to embrace this yet, but I believe that many will end up convinced of the added value. And our figures are our best argument", Murray concludes.

Explore further: Non-technological barriers hamper the integration of renewables in production processes

Related Stories

Waste heat likely to boost energy efficient production

September 30, 2015

Europe has a leading position in technologies for clean manufacturing, but significant efforts are needed to lower investment costs and encourage factory managers to adopt energy-efficient innovations.

An intelligent battery for industrial production

December 29, 2015

Energy consumption can be one of the most critical cost factors in manufacturing, especially for processes requiring a continuous and intensive use of energy. IK4-IKERLAN, a Spanish technology centre based in the Basque Country, ...

A tool for simulation-based decision making for production

February 2, 2016

The sheer complexity of today's production systems makes "going with your gut" decision making a questionable approach at best. So as part of the EU project DREAM, a simulation-based support system was developed to help decision ...

Data-driven maintenance in the industry leads to cost savings

November 30, 2016

Smarter strategies for maintenance in the industry, using data from components, can reduce costs by 20-40 percent and make new forms of business possible, according to new research from Linnaeus University, Chalmers and SICS.

Industrial virtual factory lowers costs and reduces emissions

April 22, 2015

In collaboration with European companies and research institutes, VTT has developed a cloud-based, easily customized, modular software platform for improving the sustainability performance of industrial products by lowering ...

Recommended for you

Website charts Santa's journey around the globe

December 24, 2016

An online Santa tracker run by a Canadian and American defense agency mapped the jolly old gift-giver's path around the globe Saturday, in what has become a Yuletide tradition.

Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

December 23, 2016

Whizzing across a blue-lit platform with a whirr and a squeak, liquid plastic emanating from its chrome tip, the 3D printer seems a far cry from the muddy, crop-filled fields that fringe Yangon.

Road paved with solar panels powers French town

December 22, 2016

France on Thursday inaugurated the world's first "solar highway", a road paved with solar panels providing enough energy to power the street lights of the small Normandy town of Tourouvre.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

gkam
1 / 5 (4) 4 hours ago
In the 1980s we at Pacific Gas & Electric used energy management and conservation and active assistance for our customers, and "created" our own supplies of power by reducing the waste in the facilities of our customers.

It is still the most inexpensive way to save/create energy.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.