Hubble gazes at a cosmic megamaser

This galaxy has a far more exciting and futuristic classification than most—it hosts a megamaser. Megamasers are intensely bright, around 100 million times brighter than the masers found in galaxies like the Milky Way. ...

Dec 29, 2016
NEOWISE mission spies one comet, maybe two

NASA's NEOWISE mission has recently discovered some celestial objects traveling through our neighborhood, including one on the blurry line between asteroid and comet. Another—definitely a comet—might be seen with binoculars ...

Dec 29, 2016
Scientists 3-D print human of the future

Interactive 3-D models of human joints, showing how common medical complaints have arisen and how we are likely to evolve in the future, have been created at Oxford University.

Dec 29, 2016
Baby orangutans rescued in Thai police sting

Thai police rescued two baby orangutans in a sting operation after undercover officers arranged to buy the primates over a mobile phone messaging app from wildlife traffickers for nearly $20,000, officials said.

Despite frigid weather, Mongolians protest worsening smog

Hundreds of Mongolians braved frigid weather Monday to stage a protest in the country's capital demanding that the government do more to address worsening air pollution that they fear is sickening their children and shortening ...

Ignoring climate change just got more expensive

If President-elect Donald Trump stops taking climate change into account when making federal energy policy, he'll do so just as a leading projection of climate-related costs rises sharply.

Acciona returns to Dakar Rally with electric car

Spanish energy firm Acciona said Monday it will compete in the Dakar Rally next month in Latin America for the third straight year with the only electric vehicle of the gruelling off-road race.

Busting myths about the metric system

This week is the 41st anniversary of the Metric Conversion Act, which was signed on December 23, 1975, by President Gerald R. Ford. Normally, we celebrate by sharing metric education resources, but this year I want to use ...

Chair yoga helps older adults manage osteoarthritis pain

