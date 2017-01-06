China's environmental ministry said Tuesday that an unspecified number of companies had violated measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution in the country.

More than 250 small earthquakes have struck since New Year's Eve near the California-Mexico border, causing unease among residents and attention from scientists.

Environmentalists are protesting Poland's plan to allow hunters to shoot bison, while authorities say it is necessary for the well-being of the oversized herd and will earn money for its upkeep.

A new research initiative at Stanford is bringing together experts to create independent data-driven analysis on the current state of Iran's economy and what its future could look like.

A satellite is ejected from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Small Satellite Orbital Deployer on the International Space Station on Dec. 19, 2016. The satellite is actually two small satellites that, once at ...

Many ornamental plants popular in Central Texas landscapes can still grow and thrive when watered using half or less of the usual recommended irrigation amounts, according to research results recently published by two Texas ...

The end of deer season marks the beginning of winter management for landowners who monitor deer populations and want to maximize their potential, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.

In 2016, self-driving cars went mainstream. Uber's autonomous vehicles became ubiquitous in neighborhoods where I live in Pittsburgh, and briefly in San Francisco. The U.S. Department of Transportation issued new regulatory ...

French companies will be required to guarantee a "right to disconnect" to their employees from Sunday as the country seeks to tackle the modern-day scourge of compulsive out-of-hours email checking.

Taiwan tech-giant Foxconn plans to build an $8.8-billion factory in China, state media said Saturday, amid reports its billionaire boss is cooling off on future US investments.

Beijing and other cities across northern and central China were shrouded in thick smog Monday, prompting authorities to delay dozens of flights and close highways.

The amount of energy generated by renewables fluctuates depending on the natural variability of resources at any given time. The sun isn't always shining, nor is the wind always blowing, so traditional power plants must be ...

Brain impairments in premature infants may begin in the womb Even before they are born, premature babies may display alterations in the circuitry of their developing brains, according to a first-of-its kind research study by Yale School of Medicine researchers and their colleagues ...

Experiments in mice may help boost newly FDA-approved therapy for spinal muscular atrophy Johns Hopkins researchers along with academic and drug industry investigators say they have identified a new biological target for treating spinal muscular atrophy. They report they have evidence that an experimental medicine ...

Older adults with arthritis need just 45 minutes of activity per week Older adults who suffer from arthritis need to keep moving to be functionally independent. But in an examination of a goal that is daunting for most of this aging population, a new Northwestern Medicine study found that performing ...

Fear of diagnostic low-dose radiation exposure is overstated, experts assert In an article published in the January 2017 issue of The Journal of Nuclear Medicine, researchers assert that exposure to medical radiation does not increase a person's risk of getting cancer. The long-held belief that even ...

Study identifies barriers to sexual health among male teens and young men Johns Hopkins researchers who conducted a dozen focus groups with 70 straight and gay/bisexual Hispanic and African-American males ages 15 to 24 report that gaining a better understanding of the context in which young men ...

The science of baby's first sight When a newborn opens her eyes, she does not see well at all. You, the parent, are a blurry shape of light and dark. Soon, though, her vision comes online. Your baby will recognize you, and you can see it in her eyes. Then ...

'Weekend warriors' have lower risk of death from cancer, cardiovascular disease The finding suggests that less frequent bouts of activity, which might fit more easily into a busy lifestyle, offer significant health benefits, even in the obese and those with medical risk factors.

Prostate cancer researchers find genetic fingerprint identifying how, when disease spreads Canadian prostate cancer researchers have discovered the genetic fingerprint that explains why up to 30 per cent of men with potentially curable localized prostate cancer develop aggressive disease that spreads following ...

New insights into mechanisms of breast cancer development and resistance to therapy Why does breast cancer develop and how come certain patients are resistant to established therapies? Researchers from the University of Basel have gained new insights into the molecular processes in breast tissue. They identified ...

Crohn's disease risk and prognosis determined by different genes, study finds Researchers have identified a series of genetic variants that affect the severity of Crohn's disease, an inflammatory bowel disease - but surprisingly, none of these variants appear to be related to an individual's risk of ...

Partially developed brain found in young girl's ovary (MedicalXpress)—A team of surgeons performing a routine appendectomy on a young woman also found and removed a tumor they noticed growing on their patient's ovary. Subsequent analysis of the tumor by researchers with the ...

Gene could play role in body's muscle mass Scientists have identified a gene they think could play a role in determining a person's muscle mass - which is linked to a number of health factors, including how long someone lives.

Researchers reveal how cancer cells cope with genetic chaos Scientists have uncovered how tumours are able to grow despite significant damage to the structure and number of their chromosomes - the storage units of DNA - according to two new studies published in Cancer Cell and Cancer ...

Researchers identify differences in the brains of people at high risk of bipolar disorder Young people with bipolar disorder and those at high genetic risk of developing the illness have weak connections in the emotional areas of their brains, a world-first Australian study has found.

Why high-dose vitamin C kills cancer cells Vitamin C has a patchy history as a cancer therapy, but researchers at the University of Iowa believe that is because it has often been used in a way that guarantees failure.

Natural tooth repair method, using Alzheimer's drug, could revolutionize dental treatments A new method of stimulating the renewal of living stem cells in tooth pulp using an Alzheimer's drug has been discovered by a team of researchers at King's College London.

Neural connection keeps instincts in check From fighting the urge to hit someone to resisting the temptation to run off stage instead of giving that public speech, we are often confronted with situations where we have to curb our instincts. Scientists at EMBL have ...

Bilingualism may save brain resources as you age New research findings show that bilingual people are great at saving brain power, that is. To do a task, the brain recruits different networks, or the highways on which different types of information flow, depending on the ...

Decision pathway issued for patients with irregular heartbeat on anticoagulants A new document for the management of patients with irregular heartbeats who are on anticoagulation medications—blood thinners—and need surgery, focuses on how and when to temporarily stop these medications, if a substitute ...

Researchers identify new potential treatment for cancer metastasis Breast cancer metastasis, the process by which cancer spreads, may be prevented through the new use of a class of drugs already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Do genes steer you to a partner with similar schooling? (HealthDay)—Were you drawn to your spouse's eyes? Or perhaps it was a great sense of humor you thought drew you in?

Catheter safeguards at hospitals reduce infections and save money, study shows U.S. hospitals are reducing bloodstream infections related to catheters by implementing rigorous safeguards that also save millions of healthcare dollars each year, according to research led by Cedars-Sinai.

Major increase in U.S. glaucoma cases expected by 2030 (HealthDay)—Glaucoma affects more than three million Americans, but that number is expected to surge to more than four million by 2030, according to the Glaucoma Research Foundation.

Nonsurgical and surgical treatments provide successful outcomes for an Achilles tear A new literature review published in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (JAAOS) found successful outcomes for an Achilles tendon tear with either minimally invasive surgery or nonsurgical bracing ...