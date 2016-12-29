Iran has killed hundreds of thousands of birds in recent weeks as avian flu spreads across seven provinces of the country, officials have reported.

If a costume designer wanted to recreate a World War I era wraparound dress, a 1940s zoot suit or even a bodice from 1875, the sewing patterns are in Rhode Island.

Israeli ministers have approved a bill that would allow a court to order sites such as Facebook and YouTube to remove material found to be "incitement," which they say contributes to Palestinian violence.

Neighbors of Dartmouth College property where for years the Ivy League school disposed of mice and other small animals used in science experiments say they fear pollution from the site has contaminated their groundwater and ...

If President-elect Donald Trump stops taking climate change into account when making federal energy policy, he'll do so just as a leading projection of climate-related costs rises sharply.

Giant piles of black manure towering over cornfields, while rancid-smelling effluent from thousands of cows spills onto the land—this is the price of a glass of milk in China today.

Hundreds of Mongolians braved frigid weather Monday to stage a protest in the country's capital demanding that the government do more to address worsening air pollution that they fear is sickening their children and shortening ...

China has passed a law that levies taxes on pollution, but ignores carbon dioxide, one of the major contributors to global warming, according to the web site of the country's highest legislative body.

A typhoon that spoiled Christmas Day in parts of the Philippines weakened slightly on Monday as it roared toward a congested region near the country's capital, officials said.

A powerful typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines on Christmas Day, spoiling the biggest holiday in Asia's largest Catholic nation, where a governor offered roast pig to entice villagers to abandon family celebrations ...

Teams from Australia, New York and California are among five finalists in Tulane University's $1 million contest to find ways to fight "dead zones" where water holds too little oxygen to support life. There are hundreds of ...

There's good news for Rudolph and his friends—an app is helping officials reduce the number of reindeer killed in traffic accidents in Finland.

Thai police rescued two baby orangutans in a sting operation after undercover officers arranged to buy the primates over a mobile phone messaging app from wildlife traffickers for nearly $20,000, officials said.

Child asthma emergency visits drop after indoor smoking bans A new study helps to answer the burning question of whether recently enacted indoor smoking bans in public areas have improved health. The research finds the bans are associated with a 17 percent overall reduction in the ...

Pot may restrict blood flow to brain: study (HealthDay)—Marijuana appears to hamper blood flow to the brain, which theoretically could affect your memory and ability to reason, a new study suggests.

Researchers urge caution around psilocybin use In a survey of almost 2,000 people who said they had had a past negative experience when taking psilocybin-containing "magic mushrooms," Johns Hopkins researchers say that more than 10 percent believed their worst "bad trip" ...

Obesity and sedentary behavior: Which is chicken, which is egg? If you dread the prospect of hauling your lazy rear end to the gym more often in 2017, new research suggests the extra weight you've been carrying around may be to blame.

Is it a cold or the flu? Here's how to tell (HealthDay)—It's a miserable feeling—you're exhausted, your throat hurts, and you're achy and feverish. But is it a cold or the flu?

Making New Year's resolutions that last (HealthDay)—Though made with the best of intentions, most New Year's resolutions last about as long as the bubbles in leftover champagne.

Survey shows lower rate of impaired driving in U.S. for 2014 (HealthDay)—The prevalence of driving under the influence of alcohol and illicit drugs has been quantified in a report published Dec. 28 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Ustekinumab tolerated in severe atopic dermatitis (HealthDay)—Ustekinumab is tolerated for treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD) in certain patients, according to a research letter published online Dec. 22 in the British Journal of Dermatology.

Female gender predictor of all-cause mortality after PCI (HealthDay)—Female gender is an independent predictor of all-cause mortality after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), according to a study published in the Jan. 15 issue of The American Journal of Cardiology.

Opinion: Heart disease and stroke continue to take a toll on lives Reports of sudden, unexpected deaths linked to heart disease and stroke command our daily news headlines, but seemingly even more so in these past few weeks. The untimely loss of so many deeply saddens us. And it's troubling ...

How many women can have baby in your city? SKorea shuts site South Korea's government closed its website that drew fury for showing the number of women in childbearing age by each city district and region.

Hong Kong reports second human case of bird flu Hong Kong on Friday confirmed its second human case of bird flu this season, days after an elderly man died of the virus.

Home remedies: Dealing with dry skin Dry skin is often a temporary or seasonal problem - one that you experience only in winter or summer, for example - but the problem may remain a lifelong concern. Although your skin is often driest on your hands, arms, lower ...

Gene therapy for liver disease advancing with the help of adeno-associated viral vectors Liver-directed gene therapy delivered using adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors to treat diseases such as hemophilia have advanced into human testing. The potential for continued technological improvements to expand the ...

Opinion: As Republicans ready to dismantle ACA, insurers likely to bolt There's a joke among insurers that there are two things that health insurance companies hate to do – take risks and pay claims. But, of course, these are the essence of their business!

Understanding tears and regulation of lacrimal gland secretions The lacrimal gland of the eye secretes a major component of tears, yet surprisingly little is still understood about the signaling pathways that activate lacrimal gland secretions. The most current knowledge of how purinergic ...

Hybridized mosquitos advance malaria research In December 2016, the American Journal of Vector Ecology published two articles by Yuri Novikov, a scientist at the TSU Biological Institute devoted to the ecology, distribution and laboratory cultivation of maculipennis ...

Gut microorganisms affect our physiology Researchers have found evidence that could shed new light on the complex community of trillions of microorganisms living in all our guts, and how they interact with our bodies.

Scientists uncover new way to defeat therapy-resistant prostate cancer A new study led by scientists from the Florida campus of The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) sheds light on a signaling circuit in cells that drives therapy resistance in prostate cancer. The researchers found that targeting ...

Your microbiota's previous dining experiences may make new diets less effective Your microbiota may not be on your side as you try improving your diet this New Year's. In a study published December 29 in Cell Host & Microbe, researchers explore why mice that switch from an unrestricted American diet ...

Scientists 3-D print human of the future Interactive 3-D models of human joints, showing how common medical complaints have arisen and how we are likely to evolve in the future, have been created at Oxford University.

Penn experts call for expansion of molecular imaging in precision cancer care New molecular imaging technologies can make it easier to diagnose, monitor, and treat cancers while potentially saving patients from undergoing therapies that are likely to be ineffective and playing a role in minimizing ...

Inactivity in obese mice linked to a decreased motivation to move Starting a regular program at the gym is a common New Year's resolution, but it's one that most people are unable to stick with for very long. Now a study done in mice is providing clues about one of the reasons why it may ...