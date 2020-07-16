youris.com is an independent non-profit media agency promoting the leading-edge European innovation via TV media and the web. youris.com designs and implements media communication strategies for large research organisations and EU-funded projects and is able to establish permanent links between the research communities and the media. To date, more than 120 EU-funded projects and independent research organisations successfully exploited the youris.com platform to implement their communication strategy towards the media and the general public.

Oceans: They pollute, they pay

In an effort to combat ocean plastic pollution, the EU has just adopted ambitious new legislation targeting ten of the most common single-use plastic products washing up on beaches and imposing greater responsibility on plastic ...

Environment

Jun 5, 2019

0

8

Bio-based beverage cartons

Beverage cartons have already been on the market for over 100 years. The milk carton, originally entirely made of paperboard and thus 100 percent bio-based, was patented in 1915. A century later, beverage cartons are the ...

Environment

Apr 1, 2019

0

12

Hit the slopes with bio-based skis and snowboards

With the onset of winter, Europe's ski season is in full swing. To help you perfect your turns and hold your line down the slope, ski and snowboards are surprisingly complex pieces of equipment, but they are also increasingly ...

Materials Science

Jan 15, 2019

0

15

Renovating buildings to save energy

In the suburbs of Valladolid, a city in central Spain, one district is at the forefront of Europe's energy transition. With its 19 residential buildings and a single tower block, surrounded by a small park, it was built in ...

Energy & Green Tech

Oct 30, 2018

0

13

Processing power beyond Moore's Law

In 1965, businessman and computer scientist Gordon Moore observed that the number of transistors in a dense integrated circuit doubles approximately every two years, which means a doubling of computer processing power. The ...

Electronics & Semiconductors

Apr 20, 2018

1

11

Fuel from diamonds?

European researchers are investigating new approaches to decrease the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, with a view to exploiting them. If successful, their experimental technology will help fight climate ...

Materials Science

Oct 25, 2017

0

9

Organic waste and insects—animal feed of the future?

Right now, the European Union doesn't have enough animal feed of its own to nourish livestock, forcing it to bring in supplies from beyond the bloc's borders. To face this unsustainable dependency, researchers are looking ...

Environment

Aug 14, 2017

0

17

page 1 from 33