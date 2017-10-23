Fuel from diamonds?

October 25, 2017 by Sorina Buzatu
Fuel from diamonds?
Credit: Anke Krueger - Patty Varasano

European researchers are investigating new approaches to decrease the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, with a view to exploiting them. If successful, their experimental technology will help fight climate change and provide a more sustainable supply of raw materials for certain industrial branches.

They aim to produce useful chemicals from the treated in water or in other green solvents with the aid of sunlight. The resulting substances could be used for fuel, or to obtain other industrial compounds such as methanol, formic acid or methane to reduce reliance on petroleum or natural gas.

"That would help use less fossil sources and recycle dioxide, closing the circle," says Anke Krueger from the Institute for Organic Chemistry of Julius-Maximilians University in Wuerzburg, Germany. Key to the process are . When the electrons in synthetic are excited during a chemical reaction, high levels of energy transform CO2 into fine chemicals.

This solution can be seen as a man-made alternative to the photosynthesis of plants, which reintroduces carbon dioxide into the biochemical cycle. Only the photocatalytic system is different.

The ingredients needed in the lab experiment are a solvent medium, synthetic diamond, the active material, and carbon dioxide. Light is used to excite electrons in the diamond, sparking a reaction with carbon dioxide. None of the compounds that go into this reaction are detrimental to the environment, Krueger says, "We don't use dangerous materials for this process, we use water or ionic liquids for the solvent. And diamond material itself is not toxic. The carbon dioxide is a widespread pollutant, so removing that from air is beneficial, rather than problematic.

"If this technology is utilised on a large-scale, greenhouse gas effects can also be reduced. At the moment, we are at the laboratory scale, so carbon dioxide consumption is very low, but the goal is to use as much carbon dioxide as possible to produce something useful out if it," explains Krueger. She emphasized that the scientific team is not targeting other toxic gases in the atmosphere for the time being.

By the end of the project in mid-2019, a demonstrator lab device will be ready to produce C1 building blocks, which are basic substances from CO2, to show that the whole process is running properly and to allow the collection of the stability data. Later, large enterprises could be involved, and a technologically more advanced demonstrator could be used at the industrial scale.

The results of the DIACAT researchers have been translated into works of art by the cross-disciplinary artist Pinar Yoldas, under the European Future and Emerging Art and Technologies (FEAT) project.

Explore further: New nickel catalyst operates in water to transform greenhouse gas into chemical feedstock

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Electronic entropy enhances water splitting

October 24, 2017

Researchers have long known that cerium is the best element to use when splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen—a key technique in creating hydrogen gas for fuel. But why, exactly, cerium is so successful has been far ...

Scientists develop new theory of molecular evolution

October 23, 2017

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the University College London have developed a new theory of molecular evolution, offering insights into how genes function, how the rates of evolutionary ...

Austrian researchers facilitate lipid data analysis

October 23, 2017

No lipids, no life. In all organisms, lipids form cell walls, store energy and release it when necessary, and play an important role in cell signalling. It has been proved that changes in the composition of lipids play a ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.