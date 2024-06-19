June 19, 2024

Lab-grown burgers and cricket salads could be 'norm' by 2054, says UK report

by University of York

Attitudes towards healthy diets could see insect proteins, including crickets, locusts, and grasshoppers becoming part of a more "flexitarian diet" in 2054, say researchers.

Research conducted at the University of York for the Co-op's Responsible Retailing Report, shows a rise in horticultural production in Britain complemented by urban indoor farming.

Diets will have more balance of protein, carbohydrate, fiber and more pulses/seeds, with the diversity of protein options increasing over the next 30 years, including British high quality meat, and lab-produced meat replacements.

Sustainable produce

Professor Bob Doherty, Director of FixOurFood from the School for Business and Society at the University of York, said, "Over the last 30 years we have seen scientific leaps into more sustainable produce which were unimaginable to most back in 1994. Products derived from such as or legumes, or cultured from animal tissues, could become the norm by 2054."

The report suggests that the will mean less reliance on imported vegetables and an increased preference for locally sourced produce.

Advances in UK horticulture production, including investment in storage facilities, are leading to an extended growing season for UK top fruit—apples and pear—and this combined with innovation in apple conservation, as well as controlled atmosphere/refrigeration has extended the season for UK apples.

Researchers also say that the expansion of strawberry production off the ground, as opposed to growing strawberry plants in the soil, has provided benefits that include increased picking efficiency, better quality and greater consistency.

The UK will see a rise in regenerative approaches to agriculture which are more integrated between crop and , reducing the reliance on expensive chemicals, and improving soil health and biodiversity.

Extensive plant breeding will welcome new varieties, not currently in widespread use, such as the fast-growing freshwater fern azolla used for soups, salads and even burgers.

Preserving methods

Professor Doherty said, "As climate change continues to impact our planet, we'll also see a shift towards locally grown produce. As we navigate the challenges of climate change, we'll need to embrace these innovations to ensure that we can feed a growing population sustainably."

Researchers say that supporting Fairtrade will become even more critical, with smallholder farming communities across the globe disproportionally more impacted by climate change.

Traditional preserving methods, such as pickling of vegetables is expected to be embraced widely, to help people reduce and to use vegetables beyond the traditional seasons, which could see additions such as Yorkshire rhubarb pickles used in dishes such as stir fries and a lentil dahl.

Ethical concerns

Almost 70,0000 people over the last 30 years have been surveyed as part of the Co-op's Responsible Retailing Report series, which looks at consumer views on transparency in food production and its impact on people, animals and the environment.

The retailer's latest figures reveal that two-thirds (72%) of consumers have become increasingly more concerned about ethical and sustainable food than in recent years—a sharp increase since 1994.

The impact of climate change, , plastic pollution and fair wages for global workers were among the top reasons driving this increased concern.

More information: To access the full report, visit: www.coop.co.uk/sustainability

Provided by University of York

Citation: Lab-grown burgers and cricket salads could be 'norm' by 2054, says UK report (2024, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-lab-grown-burgers-cricket-salads.html
