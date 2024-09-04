The University of York is a campus university in York, England. Over 30 departments and centres cover a wide range of subjects in the arts, social sciences, science and technology. A proportion of the university's teaching is divided along collegiate lines; some students also live in college accommodation. The landscaped campus, constructed in the mid-1960s, is on the outskirts of the medieval city, north and west of the village of Heslington. This campus is home to York Science Park and the National Science Learning Centre. The university occupies a number of historic buildings in the city centre, and also has permission to build a planned extension to the campus on arable land east of Heslington that was taken out of the green belt for the purpose.

Address Heslington, York, United Kingdom, United Kingdom Website http://www.york.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_York

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed