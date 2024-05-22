A metal-free organic framework for electrocatalytic production of ethylene from carbon dioxide

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies . Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

Credit: Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2024). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202404738

Use of the greenhouse gas CO 2 as a chemical raw material would not only reduce emissions, but also the consumption of fossil feedstocks. A novel metal-free organic framework could make it possible to electrocatalytically produce ethylene, a primary chemical raw material, from CO 2 .

As a team has reported in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition, nitrogen atoms with a particular electron configuration play a critical role for the catalyst.

Ethylene (ethene, C 2 H 4 ) is an essential starting material for many products, including polyethylene and other plastics. Ethylene is produced industrially by the high-energy cracking and rectification of fossil feedstocks.

The electrochemical conversion of CO 2 to ethylene would be a promising route to reducing CO 2 emissions while also saving energy and fossil resources.

CO 2 is very stable, which makes it difficult to induce into reaction. With the use of electricity and catalysts, it is currently possible to convert it into C 1 chemicals such as methanol and methane.

The additional challenge in producing ethylene is that a bond must be formed between two carbon atoms. This has previously only been achieved with copper catalysts. Metal-free electrocatalysis would be advantageous because metals are a cost factor and can cause environmental problems.

A team led by Chengtao Gong and Fu-Sheng Ke at Wuhan University, China, has now developed a metal-free electrocatalyst for the conversion of CO 2 to ethylene. The catalyst is based on a nitrogen-containing covalent organic framework (COF).

COFs are a new class of porous, crystalline, purely organic materials with defined topology. In contrast to metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), they require no metal ions to hold them together. Their pore sizes and chemical properties can be tuned over a wide range through selection of the building blocks.

The new COF contains nitrogen atoms with a special electron configuration (sp3 hybridization) as catalytically active centers. These sp3 nitrogen centers bind the individual building blocks into a framework through an aminal link (two amino groups bound to one carbon atom).

In contrast to COFs with a classic imine-linkage (–C=N–), aminal COFs have strict requirements regarding the lengths and angles of the bonds between building blocks, which causes the frameworks to be formed through ring closures.

The researchers found a suitable combination by using piperazine (a six-membered ring made of four carbon and two nitrogen atoms) and a building block made of three aromatic, six-membered carbon rings. When used as electrodes, their new COFs demonstrated high selectivity and performance (Faraday efficiency up to 19.1%) for the production of ethylene.

The success of the aminal COFs is due to the high density of active sp3-nitrogen centers, which both very effectively capture CO 2 and transfer electrons. This results in a high concentration of excited intermediates that can undergo C–C coupling.

In contrast, a variety of imine-linked COFs, which contain sp2 nitrogen instead of sp3, were similarly tested and produced no ethylene. This proves the importance of proper electron configuration for the electrochemical reduction of CO 2 to ethylene.

More information: Yang Xiao et al, Linkage Engineering in Covalent Organic Frameworks for Metal‐Free Electrocatalytic C2H4 Production from CO2, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2024). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202404738 Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Wiley