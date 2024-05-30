May 30, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Ancient medicine blends with modern-day research in new tissue regeneration method

by Bailey Noah, Texas A&M University College of Engineering

Ancient medicine blends with modern-day research in new tissue regeneration method
Credit: Texas A&M University College of Engineering

For centuries, civilizations have used naturally occurring, inorganic materials for their perceived healing properties. Egyptians thought green copper ore helped eye inflammation, the Chinese used cinnabar for heartburn, and Native Americans used clay to reduce soreness and inflammation.

Flash forward to today, and researchers at Texas A&M University are still discovering ways that inorganic materials can be used for healing.

In two recently published articles, Dr. Akhilesh Gaharwar, a Tim and Amy Leach Endowed Professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering, and Dr. Irtisha Singh, assistant professor in the Department of Cell Biology and Genetics, uncovered new ways that inorganic materials can aid and regeneration.

The first article, published in Acta Biomaterialia, explains that cellular pathways for bone and cartilage formation can be activated in stem cells using inorganic ions. The second article, published in Advanced Science, explores the usage of mineral-based nanomaterials, specifically 2D nanosilicates, to aid musculoskeletal regeneration.

"These investigations apply cutting-edge, high-throughput molecular methods to clarify how inorganic biomaterials affect stem cell behavior and tissue regenerative processes," Singh said.

The ability to induce natural bone formation holds promise for improvements in treatment outcomes, patient recovery times and the reduced need for invasive procedures and long-term medication.

"Enhancing bone density and formation in patients with osteoporosis, for example, can help mitigate the risks of fractures, lead to stronger bones, improve quality of life and reduce health care costs," Gaharwar said. "These insights open up exciting prospects for developing next-generation biomaterials that could provide a more natural and sustainable approach to healing."

Ancient medicine blends with modern-day research in new tissue regeneration method
Credit: Acta Biomaterialia (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.actbio.2024.03.020

Gaharwar said the newfound approach differs from current regeneration methods that rely on organic or biologically derived molecules and provides tailored solutions for complex medical issues.

"One of the most significant findings from our research is the ability of these nanosilicates to stabilize in a state conducive to skeletal tissue regeneration," he said. "This is crucial for promoting bone growth in a controlled and sustained manner, which is a major challenge in current regenerative therapies."

Gaharwar plans to continue developing biomaterials for clinical applications. He will use inorganic biomaterials in conjunction with 3D bioprinting techniques to design custom bone implants for reconstructive injuries.

"In , particularly for craniofacial defects, induced is crucial for restoring both function and appearance, vital for essential functions like chewing, breathing and speaking," he said. "Inducing bone formation has several critical applications in orthopedics and dentistry."

Former biomedical engineering graduate student, Dr. Anna Kersey '23, was the lead author for the article published in Acta Biomaterialia and biomedical engineering graduate student Aparna Murali was the lead author for the follow-up article published in Advanced Science.

"This approach not only bridges ancient practices with modern scientific methods but also minimizes the use of protein therapeutics, which carry risks of inducing abnormal tissue growth and cancerous formations," Gaharwar said.

"Collectively, these findings elucidate the potential of inorganic biomaterials to act as powerful mediators in and regenerative strategies, marking a significant step forward in the field."

More information: Anna L. Kersey et al, Inorganic Ions Activate Lineage-Specific Gene Regulatory Networks, Acta Biomaterialia (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.actbio.2024.03.020

Aparna Murali et al, Inorganic Biomaterials Shape the Transcriptome Profile to Induce Endochondral Differentiation, Advanced Science (2024). DOI: 10.1002/advs.202402468

Journal information: Advanced Science , Acta Biomaterialia

Provided by Texas A&M University College of Engineering

Citation: Ancient medicine blends with modern-day research in new tissue regeneration method (2024, May 30) retrieved 30 May 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-05-ancient-medicine-blends-modern-day.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Engineering researchers develop porous nanoparticles for regenerative medicine
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A DNA Animation

May 29, 2024

Probability, genetic disorder related

May 28, 2024

Looking For Today's DNA Knowledge

May 27, 2024

Covid Vaccines Reducing Infections

May 27, 2024

Human Sperm, Egg Cells Mass-Generated using iPS

May 27, 2024

And Now, here comes COVID-19 version BA.2, BA.4, BA.5,...

May 25, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)