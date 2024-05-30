The Acta Biomaterialia is a monthly, peer reviewed, scientific journal published by Elsevier. It is published on behalf of Acta Materialia, Inc., and is sponsored by ASM International and The Minerals, Metals & Materials Society (TMS). Volume 1, Issue 1 was published in January 2005. The editor-in-chief is W.R. Wagner of University of Pittsburgh, USA. The focus of this journal is biomaterials science, which includes the interrelationship of biomaterial structure and function from macro scale to nanoscale. Topical coverage includes Biomedical materials, and Biocompatible materials. Formats of publication include original research reports, review papers and rapid communications ("letters").

Publisher Elsevier History 2005–present Website http://www.elsevier.com/wps/find/journaldescription.cws_home/702994/description#description Impact factor 5.076 (2011)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA