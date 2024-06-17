June 17, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

peer-reviewed publication

trusted source

proofread

Computer-designed proteins guide stem cells to form blood vessels

by Ian Haydon, University of Washington School of Medicine

Designed proteins guide stem cells to form blood vessels
Scientists have created wheel-shaped proteins (right) that cause stem cells to develop into new blood vessels (left). Credit: Ian C. Haydon/UW Medicine Institute for Protein Design

Using computer-designed proteins, researchers have now shown they are able to direct human stem cells to form new blood vessels in the lab. This milestone in regenerative medicine offers new hope for repairing damaged hearts, kidneys, and other organs.

Scientists at the University of Washington School of Medicine led the project. Their findings were published June 10 in the journal Cell.

"Whether through , diabetes, and the natural process of aging, we all accumulate damage in our body's tissues. One way to repair some of this damage may be to drive the formation of in areas that need healthy blood supply restored," said Hannele Ruohola-Baker, a senior author of the study. She is a professor of biochemistry at the University of Washington School of Medicine and associate director of the Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine at UW Medicine.

Growth factors play key roles in tissue development, wound healing, and cancer. By binding to receptors on the outside of cells, these molecules drive changes inside. Researchers have for decades attempted to repurpose natural as regenerative medicines with some limited success, but many of these experimental treatments have failed due to imprecision.

"We set out to create custom proteins that would engage with cellular growth factor receptors in extremely precise ways. When we made these molecules in the lab and treated with them, we saw different kinds of vasculature develop depending on which proteins we used. This is a whole new level of control," explained Natasha Edman, a lead author of the study and recent graduate of the UW Medical Scientist Training Program.

The researchers used computers to design ring-shaped proteins, each targeting up to eight fibroblast growth factor receptors. They found that by varying the size of the rings and other properties, they could control how stem matured under laboratory conditions.

The resulting vascular networks were functional and mature. They formed tubes, healed when scratched, and absorbed nutrients from their surroundings as expected. When transplanted into mice, these tiny webs of human blood vessels grew connections to the animal's circulatory system within three weeks.

"This study shows that custom proteins with exquisite biological functions can be created by design. This will help scientists understand biology and ultimately prevent and repair disease," said senior author David Baker, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, professor of biochemistry, and director of the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

"We decided to focus on building blood vessels first, but this same technology should work for many other types of tissues. This opens up a new way of studying tissue development and could lead to a new class of medicines for spinal cord injury and other conditions that have no good treatment options today," said Ashish Phal, a lead study author and bioengineering Ph.D. candidate at UW.

This research was performed at the Institute for Protein Design and Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine at UW Medicine and included collaborators from New York University School of Medicine, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Yale University School of Medicine, Brotman Baty Institute for Precision Medicine, and Allen Discovery Center for Cell Lineage Tracing.

More information: Natasha I. Edman et al, Modulation of FGF pathway signaling and vascular differentiation using designed oligomeric assemblies, Cell (2024). DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2024.05.025

Journal information: Cell

Provided by University of Washington School of Medicine

Citation: Computer-designed proteins guide stem cells to form blood vessels (2024, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-06-proteins-stem-cells-blood-vessels.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Proteins engineered to form honeycomb structures can block uptake of receptors from the surface of cells
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A DNA Animation

Jun 15, 2024

Innovative ideas and technologies to help folks with disabilities

Jun 14, 2024

How do fetuses breathe in the womb?

Jun 14, 2024

DNA-maternity test - could you see other relationship than mother?

Jun 11, 2024

Insulin resistance and external insulin

Jun 10, 2024

COVID Virus Lives Longer with Higher CO2 In the Air

Jun 7, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)