Fruit flies walking on miniature treadmills are helping scientists learn how the nervous system enables animals to move in an unpredictable and complex world.
Plants & Animals
Sep 4, 2024
Genomes can now be entrusted to store information about a variety of transient biological events inside of living cells, as they happen, like a flight recorder collecting data from an aircraft.
Biotechnology
Jul 17, 2024
Work is underway on a wiring diagram of the motor circuits in the central nervous system that control muscles in fruit flies. This connectome, as the wiring diagram is called, is already providing detailed information on ...
Molecular & Computational biology
Jun 26, 2024
Using computer-designed proteins, researchers have now shown they are able to direct human stem cells to form new blood vessels in the lab. This milestone in regenerative medicine offers new hope for repairing damaged hearts, ...
Cell & Microbiology
Jun 17, 2024
Artificial intelligence software has been developed to rapidly analyze animal behavior so that behaviors can be more precisely linked to the activity of individual brain circuits and neurons, researchers in Seattle report.
Plants & Animals
May 24, 2024
Researchers have discovered toxic protein particles, shaped like umbrellas, that soil bacteria known as Streptomyces secrete to squelch competitors, especially others of their own species.
Cell & Microbiology
Apr 17, 2024
A genomic study of human and selected nonhuman primate centromeres has revealed their unimaginable diversity and speed of evolutionary change.
Evolution
Apr 3, 2024
A new study in Nature reports an AI-driven advance in biotechnology with implications for drug development, disease detection, and environmental monitoring. Scientists at the Institute for Protein Design at the University ...
Biotechnology
Dec 18, 2023
Seattle researchers have developed a technique to quantify the changes in gene activity that occur throughout zebrafish embryos in response to specific edits to key genes. The approach makes it possible to quantify gene activity ...
Cell & Microbiology
Nov 16, 2023
New guidelines are needed to assure that research on human subjects performed on commercial spaceflights is conducted ethically, a panel of experts say in a commentary appearing in the September 28 issue of the journal Science. ...
Space Exploration
Sep 28, 2023
