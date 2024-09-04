The University of Washington School of Medicine (UWSOM) is a public medical school in the northwest United States, located in Seattle and affiliated with the University of Washington.

Website
https://www.uwmedicine.org/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Washington_School_of_Medicine

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Washington School of Medicine

Computer-designed proteins guide stem cells to form blood vessels

Using computer-designed proteins, researchers have now shown they are able to direct human stem cells to form new blood vessels in the lab. This milestone in regenerative medicine offers new hope for repairing damaged hearts, ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jun 17, 2024

0

57

New class of antimicrobials discovered in soil bacteria

Researchers have discovered toxic protein particles, shaped like umbrellas, that soil bacteria known as Streptomyces secrete to squelch competitors, especially others of their own species.

Cell & Microbiology

Apr 17, 2024

0

152

AI generates proteins with exceptional binding strengths

A new study in Nature reports an AI-driven advance in biotechnology with implications for drug development, disease detection, and environmental monitoring. Scientists at the Institute for Protein Design at the University ...

Biotechnology

Dec 18, 2023

0

85

page 1 from 3