The Texas A&M University College of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the country, ranking first in undergraduate enrollment and ninth in graduate enrollment by the American Society for Engineering Education in its 2019 survey. The quality of our research activities is highlighted by the direct impact of our research on technology; volume of peer-reviewed research funding from highly competitive sources; volume of publications in high impact refereed journals; number of patents; volume of widely used textbooks; and national rankings of our programs.

Address 125 Spence Street, Suite 540 College Station, Texas 77843 Website https://engineering.tamu.edu/

