The Texas A&M University College of Engineering is one of the largest engineering schools in the country, ranking first in undergraduate enrollment and ninth in graduate enrollment by the American Society for Engineering Education in its 2019 survey. The quality of our research activities is highlighted by the direct impact of our research on technology; volume of peer-reviewed research funding from highly competitive sources; volume of publications in high impact refereed journals; number of patents; volume of widely used textbooks; and national rankings of our programs.

Texas A&M University College of Engineering

Toxic flooding vulnerability mapping and nature-based solutions

Galveston Bay and Houston areas are no strangers to flooding. Floodwaters from any number of sources often bring massive threats to life, infrastructure and property. They can also carry hidden dangers in the form of toxic ...

Environment

Aug 5, 2024

Researchers investigate influences of flash droughts

Droughts evoke images of months to years of dry, dangerous conditions caused by minimal rain. While this captures traditional droughts, similar conditions can occur in a matter of weeks or even days.

Earth Sciences

Jul 11, 2024

Shining a light on untapped lunar resources

Near the moon's south pole lies a 13-mile wide, 2.5-mile-deep crater known as Shackleton, named for Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton. Shackleton—and craters like it—may contain untapped resources that can be accessed ...

Space Exploration

May 6, 2024

Toward continuous reservoir monitoring from space

Most satellites are placed in orbit on 5-to-10-year missions to accomplish many tasks. One of the many functions of the satellites carrying a Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) is to monitor water reservoirs ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 25, 2024

Engineering a coating for disease-free produce

Dr. Mustafa Akbulut, professor of chemical engineering, has teamed up with horticultural science professor Luis Cisneros-Zevallos to engineer longer-lasting, bacteria-free produce.

Nanomaterials

Feb 13, 2024

