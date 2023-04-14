April 14, 2023

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Efficient heat dissipation perovskite lasers using a high-thermal-conductivity diamond substrate

by Science China Press

Efficient heat dissipation perovskite lasers using a high-thermal-conductivity diamond substrate
The figure shows the schematic of the proposed optically pumped MAPbI3 whispering gallery mode (WGM) laser comprising a triangular MAPbI3 nanoplatelet, a SiO2 gap layer, and a diamond substrate. Credit: Science China Press

Perovskite lasers have rapidly achieved progress in developing continuous-wave excited lasing from a femtosecond pulse excited lasing, which is considered a critical step towards electrically excited lasing. After continuous-wave lasing at room temperature, the next goal is to realize electrically driven lasing.

In commercially available electric injection lasers, traditional epitaxial grown single crystal semiconductors with both large thermal conductivity κ and high charge carrier mobility m usually exhibit small resistive heating under large current flow. While perovskites possess large and balanced charge carrier mobilities, they suffer from small κ values. The thermal conductivity of MAPbI3 is 1-3 W m−1 K−1, which is inferior to that of GaAs (50 W m−1 K−1).

Hence, heat converted from through nonradiative pathways cannot be effectively dissipated. This failure will increase the lasing threshold as carriers occupy a broader energy range at a higher temperature, diluting the population inversion of any given transition along with other problems such as degradation and heat-induced defects.

The lowest electric excitation threshold of a distributed-feedback (DFB) perovskite laser would be as high as 24 mA cm−2. Moreover, owing to high current injection in conventional perovskite light-emitting diode architectures used for laser devices, the external quantum efficiency would be significantly restricted under high current injection conditions owing to Joule heating. Hence, heat management is a bottleneck for developing perovskite-based electrically driven lasers.

In this light, a group of researchers, including Prof. Guohui Li, Prof. Shengwang Yu, Prof. Yanxia Cui of Taiyuan University of Technology, and Prof. Kaibo Zheng of Lund University, demonstrated a perovskite nanoplatelet laser on a diamond substrate that can efficiently dissipate heat generated during optical pumping.

The demonstrated laser features a Q factor of ~1962, a lasing threshold of 52.19 μJ cm−2. Tight optical confinement is also realized by introducing a thin SiO2 gap layer between nanoplatelets and the diamond substrate. Electric field distributions inside the structures shows that a wide SiO2 gap of 200 nm in thickness produces evidently less leakage field in the diamond substrate, simultaneously proposing better mode confinement within the MAPbI3 nanoplatelet.

They evaluated the in perovskite nanoplatelet lasers on the diamond substrate by temperature variations under optical pumping conditions. The laser features a low pump-density-dependent temperature sensitivity (~0.56 ± 0.01 K cm2 μJ−1) through the incorporation of the diamond substrate.

The sensitivity is one to two orders of magnitude lower than the values for previously reported perovskite nanowire lasers on glass substrates. The high-thermal-conductivity diamond substrate enables the nanoplatelet laser to operate at a high pump density. The study could inspire the development of electrically driven lasers. This work was published in Science China Materials.

More information: Guohui Li et al, Efficient heat dissipation perovskite lasers using a high-thermal-conductivity diamond substrate, Science China Materials (2023). DOI: 10.1007/s40843-022-2355-6

Provided by Science China Press

Citation: Efficient heat dissipation perovskite lasers using a high-thermal-conductivity diamond substrate (2023, April 14) retrieved 14 April 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-04-efficient-dissipation-perovskite-lasers-high-thermal-conductivity.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Controlled on-chip fabrication of large-scale perovskite single crystal arrays for laser and photodetector integration
20 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)