March 13, 2023

Femtosecond laser ablation of crystalline perovskites induces space-resolved light emitting and lasing behaviors

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Femtosecond laser ablation of crystalline perovskites induces space-resolved light emitting and lasing behaviors
Graphical abstract. Credit: Materials Today Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.mtphys.2023.101000

Recently, researchers from the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences published a study in Materials Today Physics that sheds light on the light emitting properties of perovskite materials after being subjected to femtosecond laser processing.

Lead halide perovskites have become popular because of their excellent photovoltaic effect, and for creating interesting micro/nano light emitting structures. However, there has been a lack of insight on how high intense laser induced morphology and defect chemistry can affect light emission.

In the study, the researchers found that the space-resolved photoluminescence (PL) and lasing behavior for both single crystal and polycrystalline MAPbBr3 perovskites were significantly impacted by the ablation.

The femtosecond laser induced regions of the material were found to possess different light emitting behaviors with respect to the unaffected surface area due to their distinguished defect chemistries and morphologic profiles. The space resolved steady-state and time resolved PL studies along with the scanning electron microscope images reveal that the laser affected and unaffected regions comprise distinguishable carrier recombination mechanisms.

For the single crystal perovskite samples, the recast deposition region was found to exhibit amplified (ASE) through the multiple scattering of light by the recrystallized micro/nanostructures. The biexciton mechanism was identified as the major gain mechanism that causes the ASE effect.

The laser modified region on the polycrystalline perovskite sample revealed a significant enhancement of random lasing (RL) performance. The results confirms that the emission belongs to the incoherent RL emission due to the long mean free path length of scattering light. It was further demonstrated that laser induced non-radiative defect passivation and reduction of average crystalline grain sizes could significantly enhance incoherent RL emission properties. The RL threshold was reduced by almost seven times and the slope efficiency increased by 1.5 times.

This study reveals the physical and chemical modification effects of the femtosecond laser irradiation on perovskite materials and suggests that it is an to fabricate desired light-emitting microstructures by ultrafast processing.

More information: Rahul A. Rajan et al, Space-resolved light emitting and lasing behaviors of crystalline perovskites upon femtosecond laser ablation, Materials Today Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.mtphys.2023.101000

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: Femtosecond laser ablation of crystalline perovskites induces space-resolved light emitting and lasing behaviors (2023, March 13) retrieved 13 March 2023 from https://phys.org/news/2023-03-femtosecond-laser-ablation-crystalline-perovskites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Controlled on-chip fabrication of large-scale perovskite single crystal arrays for laser and photodetector integration
12 shares

Feedback to editors
Load comments (0)